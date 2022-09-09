Armenian Food Festival returns for the first time since 2019

The Armenian Food Festival returned Friday with plenty of chicken kebabs, hye burgers and cheese beoregs to feed a crowd of thousands at St. James Armenian Church in Richmond's West End.

It’s the first time the festival has been held since 2019, after organizers had to put the beloved and long-running festival on hold during the pandemic.

“Everybody is so excited for us to be back,” Leiza Bouroujian, one of the organizers of the festival, said on Friday. “We started cooking in May. A core group of 20 church members work tirelessly for months on end. It’s a huge undertaking, but one we do with pride. We do it for Richmond and for Richmond to know the people of Armenia.”

The festival originally started as a small church bazaar to raise money for the church. Church member John Baronian volunteered for the first festival - and he's still volunteering at this year’s festival at age 96.

“Oh, he does everything,” Bouroujian said. “He works in the kitchen and orders supplies.”

Now, the festival is held outdoors and typically draws 8,000 to 10,000 people during its run. This year, the festival is only held on two days, on Friday and Saturday, to allow volunteers to get back into the demanding routine of putting on the festival.

The food is a heavy draw at the Armenian festival, with chicken kebabs, cheese beoregs, which are phyllo with cheese, and the “hye” burger, a blend of sirloin, lamb and Armenian spices, that has landed on several “best of” lists. Homemade Armenian pastries like cheese kataif, shredded phyllo with sweet cheese and pistachios, are also crowd-pleasing favorites.

The festival also features traditional music and dancing. There is also an Armenian gift shop with a selection of items. Armenian wine and beer is also for sale.

"Everyone is so happy we're back," Bouroujian said. "They say it's their favorite festival."