40 Virginia artists receive $5,000 grants from the VMFA’s COVID-19 pandemic relief fund

“This grant will help me complete these projects,” Glass said.

Eva Rocha, another artist and grant recipient from Richmond, said that she hasn’t been able to afford materials for her sculptures during the pandemic. She had to start using recycled materials, like egg cartons and cans, to create her work. But now, with the help of the grant, she will be able to buy plaster and other textiles for her work.

“Art is fundamental. It’s a channel of communication, a powerful way to communicate. In times like these, especially for minorities or people who don’t have access to funds, it’s important for those channels to stay open,” Rocha said.

The grants are in cash and have already been mailed, overnight, to the grant recipients. “We didn’t want to wait a minute, knowing the dire circumstances of artists statewide,” Nyerges said.

The Virginia Artist Relief Fellowship Program will distribute a total of $200,000 in funding.

“Artists’ livelihoods and their ability to continue making art have been directly impacted by cancelled exhibitions and gallery and museum closures as a result of the pandemic,” Nyerges said Tuesday. “We sought to use resources we have available to help sustain artists in Virginia through this critical time.”