A genuine Whistler was tossed into a donation box. A Yale student bought it for $4 in Williamsburg.

So why share any of this with us now?

Maybe it’s the recent headlines about a $35 yard sale bowl selling at Sotheby’s for more than $700,000. That yard sale was near New Haven, Connecticut, where Martien is studying at Yale University for her second master of arts degree.

And while her find didn’t fetch the kind of fortune that the ancient Chinese bowl did, she was grateful for what she got.

“I’m a broke grad student and I really needed money,” she said. “And for a while, I guess, I didn’t want to tell anyone about the Whistler because I was afraid that the person who had accidentally thrown it out would want it back, or the money anyway — and that was used up fast, for books and stuff like that.”

No, said Jonathan Martinez, the manager who answered a call to the ReStore last week. Finder’s keepers — although we could practically hear a forehead smack over the phone, followed by a soft but definite “oh geez.”

As the middleman, Martinez has regrets as well. Staff at the ReStore, charged with raising as much dough as possible for Habitat for Humanity, try to spot gems as they come in and price them accordingly.