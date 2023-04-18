"I Am the Father" is the first limited-edition print from a series of original acrylic paintings by Jerome W. Jones, Jr. It is among the artwork available for auction at the Art of Housing event.
A miniature version of artist Matt Lively's public piece, "Home Stretch," is among the items available for auction the Art of Housing event.
Artist Noah Scalin's interpretation of the famous photo of Ruby Bridges being escorted from school by federal marshals after becoming the first Black child to attend an all-white school in Louisiana is among the artwork available for auction in the Art of Housing event.
Housing Families First, a local nonprofit based in eastern Henrico, is the region’s largest shelter for families with children experiencing homelessness. The organization serves families through its Hilliard House shelter, rapid re-housing initiatives and a partnership with local schools to help families facing housing instability.
