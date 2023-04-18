The Art of Housing, an annual fundraiser for Housing Families First, will be held Thursday and will feature artwork for sale by auction from local artists.

More than 30 pieces of art – original works, signed prints and a 3-D handcrafted wooden house – will be available as part of the auction. The artwork and numerous other auction items are available for viewing and bidding online at housingfamiliesfirst.org.

Bidding ends Thursday at 8 p.m.

Housing Families First, a local nonprofit based in eastern Henrico, is the region’s largest shelter for families with children experiencing homelessness. The organization serves families through its Hilliard House shelter, rapid re-housing initiatives and a partnership with local schools to help families facing housing instability.