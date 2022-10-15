Art sale to benefit Ukrainians

A two-day art sale featuring dozens of works from more than 80 artists will be held Oct. 22-23 with proceeds going to humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

The sale will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 4200 Dover Road, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 12:30 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Grace Baptist already had a relationship with a church in Poland that is helping Ukrainian refugees. All of the funds raised from the sale will go directly to the Polish church to help Ukrainians in need.