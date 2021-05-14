Boston choreographer Levi Marsman makes his Richmond Ballet premiere with 'some kind of peace'

Levi Marsman works with Richmond Ballet dancers as he choreographs his world premiere for the Ballet’s Studio Series: May. Performances will run from May 11 to 23. It was his third day working with the dancers on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Marsman, here with Richmond Ballet’s Khaiyom Khojaev, strives to create art that can convey a range of emotions.
Boston choreographer Levi Marsman (foreground, left) has spent a few weeks creating “some kind of peace” with Richmond Ballet dancers. Members of the company will perform his world premiere ballet as part of Studio Series: May, which runs through May 23 at 407 E. Canal St.
Alvin Ailey-trained choreographer Levi Marsman focuses on creating the right emotion as he works on his world premiere dance for Richmond Ballet’s Studio Series: May.
Dancer Khaiyom Khojaev watches Marsman in a mirror as the choreographer demonstrates some of the movements in his new dance, “some kind of peace.”
Dance began as a feeling for Boston choreographer Levi Marsman. The actual steps came later.
The 33-year-old dancer and choreographer trained at The Ailey School, a prestigious modern dance school in New York. He later joined Ailey II dance company. The Ailey School, the official school of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, was founded in Brooklyn in 1969 by American choreographer and activist Alvin Ailey.
Marsman was originally slated to make his Richmond Ballet debut in April 2020 at the New Works Festival. The pandemic put that plan on hold for more than a year, but now Marsman is finally in Richmond for his world premiere with the Richmond Ballet with his own ballet: “some kind of peace.”
Peace is the emotion he wants his new ballet to evoke. “some kind of peace” is an abstract glance at what life will be like after the pandemic.
“We’ve had a year of so many struggles socially,” Marsman said. “And we’ve grown into a world where we are uncomfortable and in so many ways unable to look someone in the face. The idea is that one touch could open up love and exchange and sharing.”
Studying his reflection in the dance studio mirror at a recent session, Marsman tries various moves to see what would best convey the emotion he is seeking as the dancers follow along.