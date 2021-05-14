 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boston choreographer Levi Marsman makes his Richmond Ballet premiere with 'some kind of peace'
0 comments

Boston choreographer Levi Marsman makes his Richmond Ballet premiere with 'some kind of peace'

  • 0

Dance began as a feeling for Boston choreographer Levi Marsman. The actual steps came later.

The 33-year-old dancer and choreographer trained at The Ailey School, a prestigious modern dance school in New York. He later joined Ailey II dance company. The Ailey School, the official school of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, was founded in Brooklyn in 1969 by American choreographer and activist Alvin Ailey.

Marsman was originally slated to make his Richmond Ballet debut in April 2020 at the New Works Festival. The pandemic put that plan on hold for more than a year, but now Marsman is finally in Richmond for his world premiere with the Richmond Ballet with his own ballet: “some kind of peace.”

Peace is the emotion he wants his new ballet to evoke. “some kind of peace” is an abstract glance at what life will be like after the pandemic.

“We’ve had a year of so many struggles socially,” Marsman said. “And we’ve grown into a world where we are uncomfortable and in so many ways unable to look someone in the face. The idea is that one touch could open up love and exchange and sharing.”

Studying his reflection in the dance studio mirror at a recent session, Marsman tries various moves to see what would best convey the emotion he is seeking as the dancers follow along.

The simplest steps must have feeling behind them, he explained in an email. “Otherwise, none of the tricks and patterns and pirouettes matter.”

Inspiring hope and happiness through art, as well as expressing sadness and anger, is important to him: “I want to be a choreographer who speaks to everything so more people have a chance to relate.”

And as the world slowly moves toward a time his ballet depicts, Marsman is getting back into teaching dance in the Northeast.

“Some kind of peace” is premiering in Richmond Ballet’s Studio Series: May, which runs through May 23.

Tickets for in-person performances are $25 and virtual performances are $20 and can be purchased at richmondballet.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'American Idol' Finalist Caleb Kennedy Exits Show After Offensive Video Resurfaces

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News