Boston choreographer Levi Marsman makes his Richmond Ballet premiere with 'some kind of peace'

Dance began as a feeling for Boston choreographer Levi Marsman. The actual steps came later.

The 33-year-old dancer and choreographer trained at The Ailey School, a prestigious modern dance school in New York. He later joined Ailey II dance company. The Ailey School, the official school of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, was founded in Brooklyn in 1969 by American choreographer and activist Alvin Ailey.

Marsman was originally slated to make his Richmond Ballet debut in April 2020 at the New Works Festival. The pandemic put that plan on hold for more than a year, but now Marsman is finally in Richmond for his world premiere with the Richmond Ballet with his own ballet: “some kind of peace.”

Peace is the emotion he wants his new ballet to evoke. “some kind of peace” is an abstract glance at what life will be like after the pandemic.

“We’ve had a year of so many struggles socially,” Marsman said. “And we’ve grown into a world where we are uncomfortable and in so many ways unable to look someone in the face. The idea is that one touch could open up love and exchange and sharing.”