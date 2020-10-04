CAT looking for home: Chamberlayne Actors Theatre gone from Wilkinson Road building after 56 years

The show will go on, but who knows when and nobody knows where.
Chamberlayne Actors Theatre, affectionately called CAT by fans and staff alike, is searching for a new home and for now, will not open for its 57th season. It's the first time in 56 years the theater company has missed a season.
In a letter to patrons last month, CAT management wrote that effective at the end of September, it was leaving the only home its ever known for nearly six decades - 319 N. Wilkinson Road, a building owned by the Northern Henrico Civic Association and located in the Chamberlayne Farms neighborhood - due to issues over the theater's lease with the civic association.
It's a move that nearly happened two years ago.
This time, however, it's for real.
Mike Fletcher, CAT managing director, said last month that the move came down to economics, though it was further exacerbated by COVID-19.
He said the theater, a nonprofit, was forced to shut down in February because of the pandemic and cancel shows scheduled for March and June. That, coupled with contract negotiations with the civic association that did not produce favorable terms for the theater, prompted their decision to end the lease and start looking for a new home.
The lease ended Sept. 30.
"What it came down to was looking at our bank account," Fletcher said. Paying rent on a building they couldn't use for now because of COVID - which meant no incoming revenue - would have wiped them out, he said.
"Both sides had the best of intentions," he said, but "we couldn't get terms we thought were acceptable."
The letter to patrons stated that the theater asked the civic association to temporarily reduce rent and that "we would agree in good faith to pay back over an extended period of time. We asked for an understanding because we just don't know at this point when we will again have a steady income."
It goes on to say, "we did receive a short-term offer, but that came with repayment terms that we could not accept."
Delta Bowers, civic association president, said the CAT letter to patrons came as a surprise to her because both sides were in the midst of negotiating.
"Having them in the community has always been great," Bowers said, and the association "did everything we could to accommodate them."
She said over the years, CAT was afforded 24-hour access to the building, which it also used as storage around the clock, which meant the civic association was limited in its ability to rent out the building for other events. She said the building rents for $350 for events.
While the theater may not have been able to run shows this year because of COVID, "I think it was a good deal for CAT because it was their theater home," Bowers said. "All their stuff was stored there - it was like CAT's house."
She said the offer to the theater was a contract extension through August 2021, with a payment structure reflective of the theater's revenue challenges due to the pandemic.
"We felt it was fair, [so] ... to hear that they were leaving was quite surprising to us," she said. "It wasn't like we didn't want them to stay - it was their call."
"I can only say I wish them well," she said.
CAT nearly closed two years ago.
Back then, the theater was asked by the association to take on some maintenance of the building, in addition to paying rent. Theater officials said back then that they couldn't afford to do that, as dwindling subscriptions meant fewer dollars in the savings account. They were prepared to close when Richmond theater stalwarts Bruce Miller and Phil Whiteway, of Richmond's Virginia Rep, stepped in and took over the lease.
CAT was subletting from them until May of this year, when the theater felt it was ready to take back over the lease. By August, however, theater officials realized they would not be able to operate under normal circumstances and would not be able to cover the expenses due to the pandemic.
Last week, Whiteway, Virginia Rep managing director, said they stepped in two years ago because he saw a struggling organization that's been a longstanding part of a community. Being in the business, he's experienced the pitfalls.
"We were here to help," he said. "We’ve made our share of trips and stumbles like everybody else [but] this organization has done good work and held a position in the theatrical world ... [and] that's part of what we were trying to hold together."
He said when CAT approached them in May about taking the lease back from Virginia Rep, he was happy to let them.
When he heard that the theater had made a final decision to leave, however, "it did surprise me a little bit that things broke down."
CAT's season isn't the only pandemic casualty among theater groups.
All around Richmond, the arts are struggling. Of the nearly dozen companies spread out across the area, many remain closed for in-person performances. Those that are holding events are doing so with severely reduced capacity for social distancing, or turning to online streaming options.
Virginia Rep, one the area's largest theater companies, furloughed 59 of its 80 staff members in the spring and expects the current season's operating budget to be about $2 million, or $3.8 million lower than last season. As if the pandemic wasn't enough, Swift Creek Mill Theatre was dealt a further blow in August when more than a foot of water from intense rain storms flooded the main area of the building. Swift Creek is closed until the 2021 season.
***
It was a neighborhood hang-out in the truest sense.
When Chamberlayne Actors Theatre began in the 1964 - under the then-North Chamberlayne Civic Association - the premise was not so much to wow audiences with highbrow repertoires performed by trained actors amid elaborate sets and dazzling costumes.
Rather, it was community theater at best, performed in a too-small space never intended for plays, run by a family of neighborhood characters - some experienced in the arts, many not - who came together for the fellowship and a good time and didn't mind sitting on thrift store chairs.
"It was a neighborhood social club more than anything else," recalled Lin Heath, who's experience with CAT started back in the 1970s and through the decades, ran the gamut from actor, producer and director to - what he ultimately became known for - set designer. As he spoke recently in his Mechanicsville home office, miniature theater sets that he designed over the years were all around the space.
Heath's wife, Charlotte Scharff, remembers stories about actors who'd forget their lines and run off stage for a refresher, holding up the whole production. Volunteers put sets together and pieced together costumes.
Neighbors who weren't in the shows made up the audience.
It was during a CAT production, in fact, that Scharff met her future husband in 1971. She went to see a friend in a show and met Heath during a cast party afterwards. Together, they spent the following decades working with CAT, with Scharff eventually turning to costume design.
The theater group needed all the help it could get.
"From almost the beginning, CAT would take anybody who walked through the door," Heath said, and for that reason, it was a starting point for many people who enjoyed acting or theater production but either couldn't get into other theater groups or wanted to participate and wereinterested in the organization but not necessarily looking to be at the professional level.
Heath, who's background was graphic design and who's real job was as a graphic artist for the Virginia Department of Transportation, said with designing sets, he found his niche. Not that it was easy in that building.
"It was not built for a theater," Heath said about the Wilkinson Road building. The space, which holds up to 150 today, back then only contained a small raised stage under 8-foot ceilings. There were lighting limitations, no wings on the sides, no dressing room, outdated bathrooms - "to utilize that space and do a decent production in there, it was challenging."
But since no one else wanted to do the set design, "I had free reign to do whatever I could fit into that space, and that suited me to a T."
Eventually, extensions were added to the stage, and two small rooms were built on the sides for storage and dressing. The theater group itself evolved throughout the 1980s and 1990s, moving away from a neighborhood outfit to one with a more polished reputation with seasoned local actors rather than the community residents.
CAT branched out from the neighborhood association in 2000, when it became a separate nonprofit organization.
"It's been part of our lives for a long time," Heath said, "an enjoyable part."
It has included lifelong friends and social ties - not to mention the chance for him to express his artistic side. His wife echoed those thoughts.
"He'd take vacation and work on sets because he really loved it," Scharff said, and for the husband and wife, "it was something we could do together."
Now, she's worried about its future - both finding a home and losing an audience.
"I love CAT, [but] it's hard to find a place we can afford," Scharff said, noting that historically, it's audience has been an older crowd, one that may not withstand drastic changes to the organization.
She added: "I'm not sure what the future bodes."
Heath said the circumstances leading to the move may not have been ideal, but the move itself isn't necessarily a bad thing.
CAT's productions had always been limited by the space it used, he said, which meant no large-scale productions like musicals, "so some other space may open up a whole new venue for them [and] may expand their capabilities a great deal."
CAT's Fletcher said the search for a new home is ongoing.
In the absence of live shows, the theater group is currently offering digital theater productions, called CATharsis Pandemic Theatre, which will be found on the theater's YouTube channel starting soon. The first one will be free, though there will be a suggested donation to CAT. After that, the theater will offer ticketed streaming productions.
"We're just trying to figure out our next step," Fletcher said. "We're trying to do creative things to keep the theater alive and in front of everybody."
