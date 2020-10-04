CAT looking for home: Chamberlayne Actors Theatre gone from Wilkinson Road building after 56 years

"What it came down to was looking at our bank account," Fletcher said. Paying rent on a building they couldn't use for now because of COVID - which meant no incoming revenue - would have wiped them out, he said.

"Both sides had the best of intentions," he said, but "we couldn't get terms we thought were acceptable."

The letter to patrons stated that the theater asked the civic association to temporarily reduce rent and that "we would agree in good faith to pay back over an extended period of time. We asked for an understanding because we just don't know at this point when we will again have a steady income."

It goes on to say, "we did receive a short-term offer, but that came with repayment terms that we could not accept."

Delta Bowers, civic association president, said the CAT letter to patrons came as a surprise to her because both sides were in the midst of negotiating.

"Having them in the community has always been great," Bowers said, and the association "did everything we could to accommodate them."