CultureWorks distributing $160K in relief funds to Richmond artists and arts organizations affected by the pandemic.

The pandemic has hammered the art world, and CultureWorks has scrambled to offer more than $160,000 in relief to artists and arts organizations.
The mission of CultureWorks, a nonprofit created in 2009 by recommendation of the Richmond Region Cultural Action Plan, is to champion arts and culture in the region through such means as grant-making and advocacy. CultureWorks receives funding from corporate foundations, nonprofit foundations and individuals, which enables it to provide services free to the nonprofit organizations it works with.
Emergency relief funding was not part of its original charge, but CultureWorks President Scott Garka said he started thinking about the potential impact on artists when the pandemic hit and things started shutting down.
“I felt a need to do something,” said Garka, noting that many artists count on jobs in the hospitality industry to augment their income, and that money was gone, too.
Garka had conversations with donors and arts organizations. A couple of foundations came forward with funding; then others joined in.
The upshot: In April, CultureWorks announced $500 individual grants and invited applications from artists whose livelihoods were affected by the pandemic. There were seven rounds of awards as more funding became available. As of now, CultureWorks has distributed 164 grants of $500 apiece. He said an additional 100 artists qualified for the grants if more funding becomes available.
“People were just so grateful for this $500 shot in the arm,” Garka said. That amount of money is critical for someone with hard choices to make about groceries or medicine, he said.
“What was amazing to me was how important it was for them to feel the community cared about them,” Garka said. “They felt seen, heard and respected.”
CultureWorks is also making grants of $1,000 to $5,000 to 21 small or midsize nonprofit arts organizations, totaling about $80,000. The grants this year bring to over $1 million that CultureWorks has invested in artists and arts and culture nonprofits across the region over the last decade, Garka said.
Though CultureWorks is not accepting new applications for relief grants, it welcomes funding for future grants in the event of a second wave of the coronavirus, which Garka worries would create “a greater need.”
For details, visit https://richmondcultureworks.org.
(804) 649-6639