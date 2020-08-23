CultureWorks distributing $160K in relief funds to Richmond artists and arts organizations affected by the pandemic.

The pandemic has hammered the art world, and CultureWorks has scrambled to offer more than $160,000 in relief to artists and arts organizations.

The mission of CultureWorks, a nonprofit created in 2009 by recommendation of the Richmond Region Cultural Action Plan, is to champion arts and culture in the region through such means as grant-making and advocacy. CultureWorks receives funding from corporate foundations, nonprofit foundations and individuals, which enables it to provide services free to the nonprofit organizations it works with.

Emergency relief funding was not part of its original charge, but CultureWorks President Scott Garka said he started thinking about the potential impact on artists when the pandemic hit and things started shutting down.

“I felt a need to do something,” said Garka, noting that many artists count on jobs in the hospitality industry to augment their income, and that money was gone, too.

Garka had conversations with donors and arts organizations. A couple of foundations came forward with funding; then others joined in.