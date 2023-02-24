Chris Skibbe started blowing glass as an undeclared art major at Virginia Commonwealth University 25 years ago.

I “fell in love with glass the moment I saw it,” he says. “Just the physicality of it, the heat; just everything kind of just drew me to it.” He later opened The Glass Spot as the only other hot glass facility in Richmond other than VCU, where only students could work.

Skibbe, 45, has trained under glass masters such as the maestro vetraio Davide Fuin, from the island of Murano in the Venetian lagoon, and dedicates his craft to preserving the centuries-old traditional techniques he learned there.

While Skibbe can often be found in the hot shop working on commission pieces and his own art, he also opens up the studio to the newly glass-curious for beginning level “create your own glass” workshops, where people can work with a professional glass artist to make a pre-specified piece.

As he puts it: “Creating something out of a puddle of molten material and actually making art with it is the most gratifying experience of my life; it’s when I’m truly happy.”

The Glass Spot 02XX23-rtd-tol-glass-ER_07 02XX23-rtd-tol-glass-ER_04 02XX23-rtd-tol-glass-ER_03 02XX23-rtd-tol-glass-ER_01 02XX23-rtd-tol-glass-ER_08 02XX23-rtd-tol-glass-ER_06 02XX23-rtd-tol-glass-ER_09 02XX23-rtd-tol-glass-ER_05 02XX23-rtd-tol-glass-ER_02 02XX23-rtd-tol-glass-ER_10