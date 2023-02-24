Glass artist Garren Doremus removes a vase from the heat to shape it at The Glass Spot on Feb. 7. The hot glass facility, at 2306 N. Lombardy St., Suite A, is owned by artist Chris Skibbe.
Doremus reheats his form in the glory hole, where the temperature is at approximately 2,000 degrees, at The Glass Spot. The process of making a finished piece requires multiple trips to the furnaces to get the glass back up to temperatures where it is malleable and can be shaped and worked.
Lauren Crall uses a "soffietta" technique to expand the opening of her goblet. By blowing into a cone inserted into the opening of the glass piece while it is on the punty, or metal rod, the cone puts pressure on the cup and widens the opening. Crall has been working with glass for five years.
Skibbe, right, works in the hot shop at his studio with Doremus, in back, and Preston White.
Skibbe uses a parcioffi hinge to widen the opening of a goblet. The tool is made of Teflon so as not to scratch or mark the glass. According to Skibbe, the centrifugal force from continuously turning the goblet on the punty, mixed with light pressure, does the work. It’s “more about finesse than brute force,” he said.
Chris Skibbe, glass artist and owner of The Glass Spot in Richmond works in his hot shop on Feb. 7. Skibbe reserves time in the studio for himself every Tuesday to work on commission orders and experiment with new techniques and ideas.
Skibbe, right, holds the goblet while Adam Childress drops molten glass that will become the foot, or base, onto the stem.
Skibbe rolls clear molten glass over canes, thin rods of colorful glass, which will give the final piece a striped effect. Skibbe, who trains regularly in Murano, Italy, under renowned glass artist, or maestro vetraio, Davide Fuin, was practicing the technique "Mezza Filigrana."
John Forsythe of Richmond focuses during The Glass Spot's goblet club. Forsythe has been working with glass on and off for about 20 years.
Skibbe shapes his piece with wet folded newspapers, while Preston White blows into the blow pipe.
STORY AND PHOTOS BY EVA RUSSO | Richmond Times-Dispatch
Chris Skibbe started blowing glass as an undeclared art major at Virginia Commonwealth University 25 years ago.
I “fell in love with glass the moment I saw it,” he says. “Just the physicality of it, the heat; just everything kind of just drew me to it.” He later opened The Glass Spot as the only other hot glass facility in Richmond other than VCU, where only students could work.
Skibbe, 45, has trained under glass masters such as the maestro vetraio Davide Fuin, from the island of Murano in the Venetian lagoon, and dedicates his craft to preserving the centuries-old traditional techniques he learned there.
While Skibbe can often be found in the hot shop working on commission pieces and his own art, he also opens up the studio to the newly glass-curious for beginning level “create your own glass” workshops, where people can work with a professional glass artist to make a pre-specified piece.
