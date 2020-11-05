In new portrait series launched by Richmond-area artist, local immigrants share their stories

From where Pim Bhut stood in her portrait, sketched in black and white nearly 40 years after fleeing a civil war, she was ready for people to listen. Her fingers were outstretched, cupping her left cheek as she parted her lips and spoke her truth.
“It’s hard right now. I’m scared to go in public places because you don’t know who you run into,” said Bhut, 61, a Cambodian refugee and Henrico County resident who's one of 24 immigrants in a portrait series Richmond-area artist Alfonso Pérez - along with the city's Office of Multicultural Affairs - launched Oct. 28 to celebrate immigrant stories.
“Here We Speak” floats within her portrait, drawn with grey and black swirls and wrapped in streaks of crimson and yellow, an ode to the colors of Cambodia's flag.
Pérez said that with the backdrop of a presidency marked by stinging rhetoric against immigration, the 24 voices have stories to tell, lies to dispel.
This country took Bhut in. Protected her. But it’s also seen a surge in anti-Asian hate crimes in the U.S. during the pandemic, with more than 2,500 incidents reported by advocacy groups tracking the data among 47 states and Washington, D.C., up by nearly 1,900% according to New York Police Department data.
“You feel like people will judge you because of your accent," Bhut said. "The way we look and because we are Asian.”
Launched on National Immigrants’ Day on Oct. 28, Portraits of Immigrant Voices is a digital exhibition that will culminate in a series of 24 portraits in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, each drawn by Pérez with stories written by Joe Kutchera, a trilingual Richmond-based writer and author.
The youngest immigrant included is 19 years old; others recently became citizens; some have been in the states since the 1980s.
They're nurses, students, military veterans, interpreters, researchers. They were housekeepers, taxi drivers, teachers.
People. Richmonders.
Their stories span from Ivory Coast, Pakistan and Japan to Syria, Nigeria and Switzerland. They speak different languages, embody various cultures, and experience separate joys.
From Nov. 3 to Dec. 7, Studio Two Three - a nonprofit arts center where Pérez is doing his residency - will cover its windows with prints of the immigrants Pérez drew, such as Zeistina Khan from Indonesia, who told Kutchera, the writer of their stories, that “we all have the responsibility to get to know one another.”
Or Malik Khan, who grew up in Pakistan and has lived in Richmond for 32 years but jokes that he still struggles with understanding British accents. Following 9/11, he’d speak to news outlets to challenge perceptions of his Muslim faith.
“There’s no one story of Richmond, and that’s what makes our city vibrant,” said Mayor Levar Stoney in a news release. “I’m so proud of the work of OMA and grateful we’ve been able to partner with such talented local creatives to give all of us a more complete understanding of the experiences of our neighbors.”
As of Thursday, nine are up on RVA Strong - the city's website that tracks COVID-19 and nonprofit resources.
“I was tired of hearing this negative narrative around immigration from people that weren’t immigrants,” said Pérez, a Colombia-born artist who’s centered the heart of his work in Richmond on immigrants and advocating for Latino communities.
“I feel that that has moved in a very difficult way, a very dangerous way. We start thinking we are a problem, all the time, no matter what. … That’s the heaviest part. We don’t have a way of just detaching from that narrative and start saying ‘It’s great to be an immigrant. It’s a joy.’”
Part of that is steeped in the lead up to President Donald Trump’s election in 2016, said Kutchera, when the president referred to immigrants as “bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”
His administration has built upon the false trope that immigrants are stealing American jobs, instituted travel bans from substantial Muslim nations, allegedly questioned accepting more Haitian and African immigrants from “s-------- countries” and pushed to build walls to non-white immigrants from the southern border.
Karla Ramos, the manager of Richmond's Office of Multicultural Affairs who helped find the Richmond-area immigrants included in the series, said the project is a representation of how immigrants are more than a political debate; how they long to be seen as human.
“It’s a process, a process that many times takes years of learning. … I see them as heroes,” said Ramos of the participants. “Because people will judge, people will think whatever their perception is. It takes courage to have a say and not let others tell your story.”
For more than four years, Ramos has positioned herself as a resource to immigrant families navigating language barriers and loss of their country in Richmond while empowering their growth in a new one.
Within the city, almost 7% are foreign born, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, compared to more than 12% of Virginia's 8.5 million people statewide.
Ramos added that the project celebrates the diversity of immigration, and how it’s a spectrum with people hailing from Southeast Asia and China to African nations, Europe and South America.
And in the pandemic, immigrants make up around 16% of essential workers in Virginia, according to the Commonwealth Institute, with immigrants also making up 42% of workers in cleaning services.
“There is not a single story narrative,” she said.
In a recent Zoom interview, Kutchera nodded, but noted that in speaking with participants, gratitude was at the forefront of their stories.
“Some of them share very vulnerable, difficult points in their life. Some of them are refugees, learning a new language, a new culture,” said Kutchera. “It helps us relate to who they are.”
For Pérez, that was the connection that bonded him to the people he drew. When people spoke of their families, he thought of his daughters in their Chesterfield County home, and how his oldest, Salomé, 6, was born in Colombia and runs around telling everybody, “I’m from Colombia!”
Like the people behind the portraits, she’s an immigrant - and she’s proud.
