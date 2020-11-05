In the era of stinging rhetoric against immigration, Richmond-area immigrants share their stories

Or Malik Khan, who grew up in Pakistan and has lived in Richmond for 32 years but jokes that he still struggles with understanding British accents. Following 9/11, he’d speak to news outlets to challenge perceptions of his Muslim faith.

“There’s no one story of Richmond, and that’s what makes our city vibrant,” said Mayor Levar Stoney in a press release. “I’m so proud of the work of OMA and grateful we’ve been able to partner with such talented local creatives to give all of us a more complete understanding of the experiences of our neighbors.”

As of Thursday, nine are up on RVA Strong - the city's website that tracks COVID and nonprofit resources.

“I was tired of hearing this negative narrative around immigration from people that weren’t immigrants,” said Pérez, a Colombia-born artist who’s centered the heart of his work in Richmond on immigrants and advocating for Latino communities.

“I feel that that has moved in a very difficult way, a very dangerous way. We start thinking we are a problem, all the time, no matter what … That’s the heaviest part. We don’t have a way of just detaching from that narrative and start saying ‘It’s great to be an immigrant. It’s a joy.’”