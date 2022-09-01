Last chance to see the RVA Street Art murals before they're painted over

If you want to look at the murals downtown along the Haxall Canal before the RVA Street Art Festival paints over them, now is the time.

The RVA Street Art Festival will be returning to the Power Plant building along the Haxall Canal from Sept. 16-18 to celebrate its 10th anniversary where it all began.

And yes, the existing murals will be painted over, with new murals being added to the Power Plant walls during the festival.

Organizers "want the public to know there are only a few more days to visit and view the existing murals one last time before the building is primed and repainted in preparation of the new murals" The priming is scheduled for Sept. 12, weather permitting.

“I remain amazed at the impact this site has had on the city in the last 10 years,” co-founder Jon Baliles said in a statement. “It’s hard to find a video about Richmond on social media today without seeing a shot of this building. It has become a must-visit spot.”

“I can’t believe the longevity of these murals have had and how this site became so iconic, but I am so excited about what the next generation of local artists will create in a few weeks,” co-founder Ed Trask added.

The original festival featured giant murals from some of street art’s biggest names like Pose, Hense, Jeff Soto and more. Others like Chris Milk Hulbert, Hamilton Glass and Mickael Broth had Richmond connections.

This year’s festival aims to highlight new local artists such as Nils Westergard, Wingchow, DKane, Emily Herr, Auz and more.

During the festival on Sept. 16-18, there will be live mural painting, local food trucks, and local beer.

The festival will direct proceeds from the event to support Richmond Public Schools’ Arts Programs.