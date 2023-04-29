The new sculpture exhibition that opens Saturday at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden temptingly invites your attention — five large curiosities that rise imaginatively amid the garden’s landscape — but it also encourages your mindfulness.

How it engages is up to you.

“This exhibition meets people where they are,” said Beth Anne Booth, the garden’s director of exhibitions. “It can be a deep dive and you have a very contemplative, meditative, introspective, self-inquiry sort of journey, or you can just experience grand, massive art forms in a beautiful setting.”

“Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Sculpture,” which will be on display until Oct. 29, is a collaboration between artist and sculptor Kate Raudenbush and poet Sha Michele. They began collaborating after meeting more than 20 years ago at Burning Man, an event in the Nevada desert that has become an annual phenomenon centering around community and art.

Incanto pairs Raudenbush’s large-scale sculptures (with heights reaching to 17 feet) with Michele’s poetry to create what they hope will be enchanting spaces and a thought-provoking, dynamic exhibit for garden visitors to connect with the art and each other. Raudenbush describes each of the pieces as “a dialogue” between each sculpture and its accompanying poem.

The viewer can become the third party in the dialogue, she said, if they “treat it as a journey and not just an art exhibit and take the time to read the descriptive signs and listen to the (audio) narration” by scanning QR codes at each site.

“What I love about making really large art is that it’s not just an object,” she said. “It’s space. I like to make it a welcoming space ... that invites almost a ritual passage through the artwork.”

Raudenbush was first approached by the garden about doing an exhibition in 2019, the same year she visited the garden for the first time. Then COVID-19 hit and changed everything, delaying the exhibition by a year and altering Raudenbush’s entire approach to what she had in mind for the garden sculptures.

She had come up with a tentative plan for sculptures in the show, but as she stepped back and observed the world during the pandemic from her home in New York, she was inspired to come up with artwork that represents a response to the upheaval the pandemic wrought: the discontent, the disconnection, the worries over finances and health — physical and mental — and the well-being of the planet.

“A tipping point,” she called 2020.

“Breaking Point” is what she calls one of the garden sculptures, an archway in Flagler Garden near Monet Bridge that is in the shape of Omega, the last letter of the Greek alphabet that as you walk through it also symbolizes a beginning, an “offer of transformation,” she said.

A series of bronze arrows with lights in the tips pierce the archway, which at night create a dramatic silhouette of whomever walks through — “a human being on a path,” Raudenbush said.

The artist insisted the exhibits be available for visitors to see after sunset because “that’s when the mystery and magical feelings of the artwork will come to life.” The garden accommodated, and will offer evening hours until 9 p.m. on Wednesdays-Saturdays, May 3-Oct. 28.

Raudenbush principally uses corten and stainless steel, brass and bronze for the sculptures with accents of glass, acrylic, 3D-printed resin and ancient reclaimed redwood.

Although her work has been on display in a variety of places beyond the desert of Burning Man, a botanical garden is a new setting for Raudenbush’s work.

But it’s perfect, she said.

“We need nature in our lives, which we discovered even more during the pandemic,” she said. “Nature is the safe place; it’s the healing space. To put art and nature together just seems a natural pairing.”

She’s fully incorporating her work in the garden setting, even planting vines to grow over and “embrace” a pyramid-like structure, “Source Code,” on the terraced lawn near the conservatory.

On her first trip to the garden four years ago, Raudenbush knew immediately she wanted to create a sculpture for the sunken garden between the Robins Visitors Center and the conservatory. The result is “Resonant Passage,” a pyramid rising from the pond featuring a pair of arched staircases leading, from opposite directions, to a mirrored portal.

People take different paths on their journeys, Raudenbush said, but along the way they meet others with similar dreams, visions and purpose. “Allies on the journey,” she said.

With a laugh, she said a friend described “Resonant Passage” as “some kind of ancient monument left behind by aliens.” And she doesn’t disagree.

“I think it’s a show-stopper, right in the front of the show,” she said.

PHOTOS: Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Sculpture