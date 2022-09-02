'Michelangelo's The Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition' comes to Richmond

If you’ve ever wanted to see reproductions of Michelangelo’s frescoes from the Sistine Chapel, you’re in luck.

"Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition" has arrived in Richmond at Stony Point Fashion Park. The exhibit features 34 near-life-size reproductions from the Sistine Chapel frescoes from The Creation of Adam to The Last Judgement.

“When I visited the Sistine Chapel in Rome, there were long lines and we were rushed through. This exhibit in Richmond allows everyone an opportunity to see the amazing art at their pace and up close, at an affordable price,” Martin Biallas, CEO of Los Angeles-based SEE© Global Entertainment, producer of the exhibit, said in a statement.

Biallas licensed the images of Michelangelo’s frescoes and had them printed onto high quality fabric for the exhibit. Viewers can get up close and personal to Michelangelo’s frescoes, noticing every detail.

“When you’re at the Sistine Chapel, because it’s such a popular tourist attraction, you get around 10 minutes to go in and then you’ll be rushed out,” Noah Espinola, a spokesperson for the exhibition, said on Friday at Stony Point. “The frescoes are 60 feet above you at the Sistine Chapel, which is equivalent to six stories high. This is meant to be a complement piece to look at the paintings in much greater detail.”

The traveling exhibition has been running since 2015 and has shown in U.S. cities like Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; and Austin, Texas; as well as in Spain, France and Mexico.

Michelangelo was a sculptor when Pope Julius II commissioned him to paint the Sistine Chapel. He was originally reluctant to take on the job, which Julius had originally envisioned as a series on the Twelve Apostles. But through determination, perseverance and other-worldly talent, Michelangelo completed the Sistine Chapel, one of the greatest works of art in the world.

Michelangelo didn’t paint the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel on his back, as is often misconstrued, but conceived of a sophisticated scaffolding system and painted the ceiling standing upright with his brush held painstakingly above his head. The work was so painful and painstaking that it left Michelangelo miserable and anti-social, according to the exhibit.

In “The Last Judgement,” it’s believed the artist painted himself at St. Bartholomew, skinned alive and holding his own skin. The exhibit also highlights how Michelangelo was one of the first artists to represent God as a man, as in "creating man in his own image." Before Michelangelo, in art, God was often depicted as a hand coming down from the clouds.

However, if you head to "The Sistine Chapel" exhibit in Richmond expecting to see something like the "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" that was in Washington, D.C., you won’t find it here.

Instead, "The Sistine Chapel" exhibit brings the reproductions of the near-life-frescoes down from the 60-foot-ceiling where viewers can inspect them up close and in more detail. As for size, organizers say the reproductions are near life-size. For example, “The Last Judgement” is a 20-foot by 20-foot reproduction of the 40-foot by 40-foot original.

But be forewarned, the frescoes are facsimiles. They’re reproductions; nothing is real or authentic here. The press materials describe the exhibit as “museum-quality.” However some of the reproductions were blurry, while others were much sharper. Also, guests can download an app to listen to an audio guide, but because of spotty Wi-Fi, mine wasn't working properly.

It also feels disappointing to see one of the greatest art works ever created – facsimiled and reproduced - in a rejected H&M space in a dead mall.

It’s not like the “Pompeii” exhibit that visited the Science Museum of Virginia in 2019, which brought the ancient city to life with modern technology like an immersive film, as well as real-life artifacts like portions of real frescoes, drinking goblets from ancient Pompeii and even body casts of those who died in the volcano ash.

As Espinola said, "The Sistine Chapel exhibit" is meant to be a complement to the real thing in Rome. It’s a way for American audiences to experience the Sistine Chapel without having to fly to Rome and wait in long lines.

Just don’t go expecting the real thing.