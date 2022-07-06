Monument Avenue projectionists head to Belle Isle this weekend with new public art project: Recontextualizing Richmond

A new telling of Richmond’s history is headed to Belle Isle this weekend as part of the Monument Avenue projectionists’ new public art project, Recontexualizing Richmond.

The new project is an evolution of Reclaiming the Monument, Dustin Klein and Alex Criqui’s famous light-based projections on the Lee monument in the summer of 2020 in the wake of George Floyd's death and widespread protests for social justice.

The images included historic Black figures like Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass and victims of police violence such as Breonna Taylor. They captured the attention of the nation, with the New York Times Style Magazine calling the Lee monument one of the “Most Influential Works of American Protest Art Since World War II.”

Now, along with the help of a $670,000 grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation Monuments Project, Criqui, Klein and a growing team of local artists and organizations are teaming up to broaden the scope of that work. They aim to include a multiplicity of voices and incorporate more local historic sites like Belle Isle, Powhatan Hill and Shockoe Bottom in Recontexualizing Richmond.

"It’s based on the idea of working with different historical institutions, activists and artists around the city to talk about aspects of our history that have been neglected by the dominant narratives of the Lost Cause and colonialism that have really been the main ways we’ve talked about our past in Richmond for a long time," Criqui said.

Recontextualizing Richmond's latest installation is planned for this Friday through Sunday on Belle Isle from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Under the moniker "Reflections," the event will include live music, history presentations and various art installations.

Local punk rock group Railgun is set to perform, as is cellist Beth Almore, who drew local acclaim with her performances beneath the Lee monument in the space known as Marcus David-Peters Circle in the summer of 2020. Other scheduled performances include RVA-based Classical Revolution, Butcher Brown and more.

The event, which is free, will explore three converging histories on the island -- Black life and labor on the riverfront; indigenous history; and Belle Isle's prisoner of war camp. Among the contributors are local muralist Austin Miles; video artist and Maggie Walker Governor's School performing arts instructor Todd Raviotta; and Pamunkey artist Ethan Brown.

The event is being held in partnership with the American Civil War Museum and Pamunkey Indian Museum & Cultural Center.

“We’re trying to work with some of the folks we’ve connected with in the city to erase those narratives and bring awareness to them and use the medium of light-based art to help connect the public with what sometimes can be kind of dense historical subject matter.”

Local painter Miguel Carter-Fisher grew up biracial in Richmond in the '90s, raised in a culture where he said he was made to feel like he didn't belong in a city that his ancestors built. His painting, "Vision of Mary Jane Richards," was projected onto the façade of the White House of the Confederacy for the project’s first installation earlier this spring.

Jane Richards was a teacher and Union spy in the Confederate White House during the Civil War. Other images projected onto the building included pictures of William A. Jackson, who was enslaved by Jefferson Davis before escaping behind Union lines and becoming an abolitionist lecturer; Ellen Barnes McGinnis, a Richmond native and maid to Varina Davis, also enslaved by the Davis family; and James Jones, a free domestic worker inside the White House of the Confederacy who helped found the North Carolina Equal Rights League.

Carter-Fisher jumped at the opportunity to contribute to Recontextualizing Richmond, because he saw in the project a chance to invert Richmond's traditional employment of figurative art and representative imagery.

"You look around at these Confederate monuments, and they’re using craftsmanship and that traditional knowledge, making iconic images," Carter-Fisher said.

"There’s been this acknowledgment of the power of art and the power of representation of people that’s used to oppress, but this dismissal of it when it’s used in protest of that oppression.”

Installations scheduled for later in the summer and fall at Powhatan Hill, the African Burial Ground and the 17th Street Market, in conjunction with Untold RVA and Sacred Ground Historical Reclamation Project, are in the works.

The grant, won in conjunction with The Valentine in Dec. 2021, comes from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation Monuments Project, a $250 million commitment to support public projects that more completely and accurately represent the multiplicity and complexity of American stories, according to the foundation.

Reclaiming the Monument recently launched its Collaborative Art Initiative as part of Recontextualizing Richmond, a program providing selected applicants with $5,000 to create their own works of public art speaking to issues of social, historical, racial and environmental justice at various locations across Richmond.

Criqui and Klein said one of the foundational thrusts of Recontextualizing Richmond was not only to widen the scope of their work to historic sites throughout Richmond, but to incorporate as many local voices and perspectives as possible.

"A big part of the success we had at the Circle was amplifying other people, listening to ideas, trying to project that onto a bigger scene," Klein said.

"So I think working with Miguel, working with everybody from the museums, activists, really just trying to help them hone in their message and put it in a visual way where people can take it in and have it spread as far as we can get it to go.”

While Criqui and Klein's work has garnered widespread acclaim, they said such work at the intersection of art and activism in Richmond was prevalent long before they came along.

"We, sort of by happenstance, got really involved in these conversations and had a big spotlight put on us," Criqui said.

"So we’re hoping we can shift that toward these histories and other activist groups and artists so we can have a broader conversation here in Richmond using this medium which I think is a really beautiful, engaging and positive medium to spark conversation and contemplation.”