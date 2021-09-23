New 'Ansel Adams: Compositions in Nature' exhibit at VMFA explores 'the greatest photographer of our time'

You know an Ansel Adams photograph when you see it.
The sun on the Half Dome at Yosemite, sand dunes at sunrise in Death Valley, striking images of nature, drawn by sharp contrast between black and white. His photographs are ingrained in the American psyche.
“Ansel Adams: Compositions in Nature” is a new exhibit at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, bringing 70 photographs from Adams' career, many selected and printed by Adams himself, to represent his life’s work.
Ansel Adams is “revered as one of the greatest photographers of our time,” Alex Nyerges, director and CEO of the VMFA, said at a media preview of the exhibit.
“(N)o other artist of the 20th century so vividly influenced American’ imagination of their own landscape” read placards at the new exhibit.
“The perception of the American West, in particular, is shaped through the work of Ansel Adams,” Christopher Oliver, curator for the new show, said.
Born in 1902, Adams grew up in California and was forever changed by a family trip to Yosemite National Park. He was 14 years old and his father gave him a Brownie Kodak camera, where he took his first photographs.
Two years later, in 1918, Adams contracted the Spanish flu during the influenza epidemic and spent much of his time convalescing, reading the works of the conservationist John Muir, “begging his father to go back to Yosemite to find the healing part of nature and of course…as a place to make art,” Oliver said.
Adams was blown away by the beauty of nature, but at the same time, he was drawn to music and wanted to become a concert pianist from a young age. He was torn between the two dueling passions for many years, pursuing a professional life as a concert pianist in San Francisco and his summers photographing Yosemite.
But eventually, photography won the battle.
“Music is wonderful but the musical world is bunk — so much petty doings, so much pose and insincerity and distorted values,” Adams wrote to his wife Virginia in 1927. “I find myself looking back on the Golden Days in Yosemite with supreme envy. I think I came closer to really living then than at any other time of my life, because I was closer to elemental things.”
The very title of the exhibition -- “Ansel Adams: Compositions in Nature” – is a play on his dueling passions, as a photographer with his keen eye for visual composition, as well as his interest in the composition of music.
The exhibit explores three main themes: Ansel Adams as a technical photographer, as a musician and as a landscape conservationist..
To get an idea of Adams' growth in technique, visitors will see photographs Adams printed in the 1930s and then returned to much later, in the 1970s and 1980s, which he reprinted larger and with more contrast.
Most people who will come to this exhibit may have never seen an original Ansel Adams photograph printed by the artist, Nyerges said. “If there was anyone meticulous about printing his own work, Adams was it,” he said.
Over the course of his career, Adams discovered “if you do things with more contrast, people will like it better. And if you make it bigger, it sells for more money,” Nyerges said. The juxtaposition of his early work versus the photograph printed later in his career shows the process and transformation of Adams’ art throughout his 50-year career.
Going behind the camera, visitors will hear music performed by Adams on the piano as they walk through the exhibit. In 1945, Adams cut his own record and distributed it to family and friends. Three of those recordings – featuring Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata, Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Arioso,” and Alexander Scriabin’s “Prelude” performed by Adams himself – can be heard throughout the exhibit.
Adams once said, “I can look at a fine photograph and sometimes I can hear music not in a sentimental sense, but structurally.” Likewise, Adams carried his musical understanding into his photographic work, where he strove for a sharper focus, deeper tone and more contrast.
The exhibit also focuses on Adams as a conservationist. He was the official photographer for the Sierra Club. His photographs made such an impact on the general public, it fueled interested in protecting these landscapes.
The photographs in the exhibit come from the museum’s own permanent collection, as well as some of Adam’s most beloved images.
The exhibit kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. with a performance of “Ansel Adams: America,” composed by Chris and Dave Brubeck and performed by pianist/composer Michael Jefry Stevens, as a tribute to Adams. Oliver, the curator of the exhibit, will introduce the concert and talk about Adams’ lifelong connection to music. This opening event is sold-out, but can be livestreamed at https://www.vmfa.museum.
“Ansel Adams: Compositions in Nature” was originally scheduled to be exhibited in 2020, but due to the pandemic, the museum closed its doors briefly and reshuffled its calendar.
Now, over a year and a half after the pandemic took hold in Virginia, the exhibit itself offers the restorative power of nature, like Adams himself dreaming of the Sierra Nevada when he was convalescing from the Spanish flu.
“We’re suffering yet again from the pandemic,” Nyerges said at the media opening. “But if there’s anything that’s going to make us feel good in life, it’s the work of Ansel Adams.”
