New 'Ansel Adams: Compositions in Nature' exhibit at VMFA explores 'the greatest photographer of our time'

Most people who will come to this exhibit may have never seen an original Ansel Adams photograph printed by the artist, Nyerges said. “If there was anyone meticulous about printing his own work, Adams was it,” he said.

Over the course of his career, Adams discovered “if you do things with more contrast, people will like it better. And if you make it bigger, it sells for more money,” Nyerges said. The juxtaposition of his early work versus the photograph printed later in his career shows the process and transformation of Adams’ art throughout his 50-year career.

Going behind the camera, visitors will hear music performed by Adams on the piano as they walk through the exhibit. In 1945, Adams cut his own record and distributed it to family and friends. Three of those recordings – featuring Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata, Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Arioso,” and Alexander Scriabin’s “Prelude” performed by Adams himself – can be heard throughout the exhibit.

Adams once said, “I can look at a fine photograph and sometimes I can hear music not in a sentimental sense, but structurally.” Likewise, Adams carried his musical understanding into his photographic work, where he strove for a sharper focus, deeper tone and more contrast.