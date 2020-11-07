On the wall across from VCU Police Department, advocates unveil a mural that imagines a world without youth prisons

Kala Williams dreams of a 20-room mansion, where her nephews could one day run freely, stumbling over the toys strewn across her floors. The walls would be painted pink, maybe turquoise, too, and the house overwhelmed by red roses in honor of her grandmother.
There would be no arguing. No chains. No youth prisons.
Only joy.
“We can do this,” she said.
Williams’ face is one of five young Richmonders rendered delicately on the wall facing VCU Police Department, their profiles fixed upward - pointing, challenging - for there to be a world where 48,000 youth in the U.S. aren’t locked up, away from their families. Away from home.
The art installation, named Freedom Constellations, is nearly 20 feet long on 3rd and Broad Street - one of the busiest intersections in the city.
The month-long endeavor - in partnership with CodeVA, a nonprofit for equitable computer science education in Virginia - was undertaken by Performing Statistics and Rise4Youth, organizations that advocate for the end of youth incarceration. It was meant to be seen, to take up space in a present world that silences young kids, said Mark Strandquist, creative director of Performing Statistics.
“I just hope that people take the time to listen,” Strandquist said. “I challenge anybody to do that and not want to help them build that future. They’re the leaders we need. We all need to take more time to slow down and listen to each other. These young folks have so much to offer.”
As viewers approach the faces, motion sensors illuminate their silhouettes and stories begin to boom over the speakers. Poems created by the youth blend into the built environment, with different scannable QR codes planted on either side, transforming phone screens into an augmented reality of animations, videos and voices.
A white headband pushes Williams’ hair back as she points up, to the birds that remind the 16-year-old of her grandmother and to the future where kids don’t end up in the criminal justice system.
Three photos down is Nakhai Hundley, 18, a boxer whose hands are shielded with boxing gloves and neighbored by a butterfly and bee, a nod to Muhammad Ali’s famous 1965 quote. People dance upon his forearm, cheering him on, fighting the system.
The five faces forged on the wall chose what objects would surround them and the stories they would tell, said Strandquist. High school students helped code them into the installation, with artists, advocates and educators working to design it.
Kate DeCiccio, an Oakland-based artist whose work centers around deconstructing the prison industrial complex, was one of them. She wanted the artwork to be an experience that made people ask: “What becomes possible when you’re not walking around with simmering anxiety because of the police?”
The kids answered.
“No fear, no violence, no cry’s, no sirens,” reads the poem they wrote. “I see youth becoming who they are destined to be. I see money that would’ve been going toward putting youth in cages that is now being put into the school system, into jobs, into support for kids.”
In 2017, Black youth were 4.6 times more likely than white kids to be incarcerated, with 72% of young people confined in facilities for non-violent offenses, according to the Burns Institute, a research organization focused on eliminating racial disparities in the juvenile justice system.
The average state cost for incarcerating a young person in 2020 is $214,620 per year, a 44% increase from 2014, according to a July report by the Justice Policy Institute, a research nonprofit focused on criminal justice reform.
“In those kinds of questions, it pushes their sense of awareness around the freedoms that they don’t have but that they deserve,” DeCiccio continued. “This mural centers the vision of young people, the ideas of young people who’ve been directly impacted by the system.”
Ta'Dreama McBride, 14, chose to imagine the city she wants to build. Her palm is stretched out to hold blue-bricked buildings with yellow windows, housing that looks alive, stable, with freshly painted walls and spaces large enough to hold her family.
“You would normally think that I would never be able to create a city with my own hands,” she said in an audio interview for the mural, empowered.
“But guess what? I did it."
Leaves crunched under 15-year-old Iyanna Scroggins' feet Friday as she glanced toward her photo, standing tall in the middle of the installation. An owl flies freely in front as her eyes permanently stare down the police department two sidewalks away.
Her baseball mitt is at the ready - the world in her hands.
