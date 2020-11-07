On the wall across from VCU Police Department, advocates unveil a mural that imagines a world without youth prisons

Kala Williams dreams of a 20-room mansion, where her nephews could one day run freely, stumbling over the toys strewn across her floors. The walls would be painted pink, maybe turquoise, too, and the house overwhelmed by red roses in honor of her grandmother.

There would be no arguing. No chains. No youth prisons.

Only joy.

“We can do this,” she said.

Williams’ face is one of five young Richmonders rendered delicately on the wall facing VCU Police Department, their profiles fixed upward - pointing, challenging - for there to be a world where 48,000 youth in the U.S. aren’t locked up, away from their families. Away from home.

The art installation, named Freedom Constellations, is nearly 20 feet long on 3rd and Broad Street - one of the busiest intersections in the city.

The month-long endeavor - in partnership with CodeVA, a nonprofit for equitable computer science education in Virginia - was undertaken by Performing Statistics and Rise4Youth, organizations that advocate for the end of youth incarceration. It was meant to be seen, to take up space in a present world that silences young kids, said Mark Strandquist, creative director of Performing Statistics.