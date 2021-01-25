Painting by German expressionist Ernst Ludwig Kirchner believed lost or stolen by the Nazis acquired by the VMFA

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts has acquired a painting by German expressionist Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, which was presumed lost or stolen by the Nazis and was recently returned to the original owners.

The oil painting, completed in 1916, is entitled “Taunus Road” or “Autostrasse im Taunus” in German.

Last year, Kurt Feldhäusser, a private collector in Germany, was preparing to sell the painting at auction. But an attorney hired by the Fischer family, long-time benefactors of the VMFA, who has been on the hunt for the family’s lost art was able to halt the sale and return the painting to the family.

Ludwig and Rosy Fischer were art collectors in Frankfurt, Germany, who between 1905 and 1922 built one of the most impressive collections of German Expressionist art of the time, with a special emphasis on the artists of the Die Brücke movement.

Their sons, Ernst and Max, inherited the collection of approximately 500 works in 1926. When the Nazis began to rise to power, Ernst and his wife, Anne, fled to the U.S. in 1934, bringing with them the more than 200 pieces they owned. They lived in Rochester, N.Y., for a year, then settled in Richmond, where Ernst took a position at the Medical College of Virginia, which is now VCU Health.