Richmond Ballet cancels 'The Nutcracker' this year, but in-person performances start in Sept.

Richmond Ballet announced its fall season amidst the coronavirus pandemic with some good news and some bad news.
The Richmond Ballet will be hosting in-person performances starting Sept. 15 on a reduced scale with their Studio Series.
Performances will seat up to 70 patrons -- reduced from the typical seating of 250 -- to accommodate social distancing. Patrons will wear masks and the dancers will wear masks as well. The program has been completely reconfigured and will last for one hour with no intermission. Dancers will perform solos or perform with members of their household, such as between married dancers or roommates.
“I believe that now more than ever our world needs the arts,” artistic director Stoner Winslett said in a release announcing the fall schedule.
But here's the bad news: The Richmond Ballet will not be performing the holiday classic The Nutcracker in Richmond or in Norfolk this year, due to safety concerns regarding the coronavirus. The Nutcracker requires hundreds of dancers, students, musicians, production crew, and a backstage personnel to bring the performance to life.
"Their safety, as well as that of audience members, was the Ballet’s first priority in making this difficult decision," organizers said in the release.
This will be the first time since 1980 that the Richmond Ballet will not perform The Nutcracker, which as become a holiday tradition for many.
The Richmond Ballet has doubled the number of performances for their Studio Sessions, due to the reduced seating. Now the series will run for two weeks each and will 16 performances each. There will be three sessions of the Studio Series: Sept. 15-27, Oct. 13-25, Nov. 10-22.
In-person tickets start at $25 and will go on sale in September. Visit richmondballet.com or call the Richmond Ballet Box Office at (804) 344-0906 x224 to learn more.
