Richmond Ballet cancels 'The Nutcracker' this year, but in-person performances start in Sept.

Richmond Ballet announced its fall season amidst the coronavirus pandemic with some good news and some bad news.

The Richmond Ballet will be hosting in-person performances starting Sept. 15 on a reduced scale with their Studio Series.

Performances will seat up to 70 patrons -- reduced from the typical seating of 250 -- to accommodate social distancing. Patrons will wear masks and the dancers will wear masks as well. The program has been completely reconfigured and will last for one hour with no intermission. Dancers will perform solos or perform with members of their household, such as between married dancers or roommates.

“I believe that now more than ever our world needs the arts,” artistic director Stoner Winslett said in a release announcing the fall schedule.

But here's the bad news: The Richmond Ballet will not be performing the holiday classic The Nutcracker in Richmond or in Norfolk this year, due to safety concerns regarding the coronavirus. The Nutcracker requires hundreds of dancers, students, musicians, production crew, and a backstage personnel to bring the performance to life.

"Their safety, as well as that of audience members, was the Ballet’s first priority in making this difficult decision," organizers said in the release.