Richmond fall arts preview 2022: Chris Rock, 'Wicked,' new 'Nutcracker,' RVA Street Art Festival and more

Get ready for a full, jam-packed, star-studded fall arts season in Richmond, two years after the pandemic shuttered doors and closed curtains.
We’re talking Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Pretty Woman” and so much more. Plus top-notch musicians, such as The Head and The Heart, Dawes and Bahamas and Virginia rapper Pusha T are headed this way.
Virginia Repertory Theatre is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, while the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia is marking its 40th anniversary. Richmond Triangle Players is observing its 30th anniversary with its wildly popular version of “The Rocky Horror Show.” Get your tickets early; “Rocky Horror” tickets sold out fast in 2019.
A guitar played by Eric Clapton will head to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, the Richmond Ballet will debut a new “Nutcracker” at the holidays, DJ Grandmaster Flash will be back in Richmond for the 2nd Street Festival, and the RVA Street Art Festival will return to the Canal Walk where it all began.
It’s going to be a busy fall arts season — and we are ready for it.
The big news this fall is comedy.
