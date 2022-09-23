Richmond Folk Festival poster by Richmond artist revealed

But rebounding into the 80s on Sunday.
Richmond Folk Festival poster created by Richmond artist Cassandra Kim was revealed on Wednesday night at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond.
The new Folk Fest poster features a lively trio of animals in vintage clothes and playing instruments.
Richmond artist Cassandra Kim with her 2022 Richmond Folk Festival poster.
“I like to work in acrylic and oil, and my pieces are animal-based paintings with a surrealistic twist, typically inspired by art of the past,” Kim told the Richmond Folk Festival.
“I wanted my poster to be my pop-surrealistic ode to some of my favorite illustrators. ... The back circle has a Maxfield Parrish style gradient,” she said, “and the James River Railway Bridge under the circle is playing on similar design elements I saw in Leyendecker and Rockwell illustrations” on their covers of “The Saturday Evening Post.”
She said the most challenging part was drawing the “paws playing the instruments.”
“I also love animals and enjoy the challenge of painting them jamming out as a musical trio in some classy clothes,” she said.
Originally from Leesburg, Kim moved to Richmond to attend Virginia Commonwealth University’s art program. After graduating, she moved to Northern Virginia before moving back to Richmond in 2013. She is married with 5-year-old twin girls and says she is “constantly trying to balance painting with parenthood.”
Kim joins a strong pedigree of Virginia artists who have created the Folk Fest poster, including Mickael Broth, Chris Milk and Hamilton Glass, to name a few.
The 2022 Richmond Folk Festival poster will be available for sale for $5 at the Folk Fest on Richmond’s riverfront on Oct. 7-9.
It will also appear on Richmond Folk Festival beer cans brewed by Hardywood Park Brewing Co.
original artwork is also up for sale by auction with the most recent bid at $1,600 as of this writing.
Richmond Folk Festival website.
PHOTOS: Richmond Folk Festival 2021
A member of Plena Es performs the genre of bomba, which emerged as a way for enslaved Africans in Puerto Rico to communicate.
Eva Russo
A man takes in the performance of J Pope & the HearNow at the Richmond Folk Festival on October 9, 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Festival attendees brave the rain at the Richmond Folk Festival on October 9, 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Reid and Sue Zechini, of Richmond, brave the rain at the Richmond Folk Festival on October 9, 2021. The couple got engaged at the festival 5 years ago and try to attend every year. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
(From left) August Sagstetter, 4, of Moseley, Va. and her sister Eleanor, 7, break for ice cream at the Richmond Folk Festival on October 9, 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Festival attendees cross over onto Browns Island to visit 2 out of the 5 stages with performances at the Richmond Folk Festival on October 9, 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Josh Clarke, of Roanoke, Va. plays with his daughter Brie, 2, as they wait for a set to begin at the Richmond Folk Festival on October 9, 2021. Clarke grew up in Richmond and was in town visiting his parents. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Avery Pope performs with his mom's group, J Pope & the HearNow at the Richmond Folk Festival on October 9, 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Avery Pope performs with his mom's group, J Pope & the HearNow at the Richmond Folk Festival on October 9, 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Avery Pope performs with his mom's group, J Pope & the HearNow at the Richmond Folk Festival on October 9, 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Rosa Tatuata with Michela Musolino entertained festivalgoers with Sicilian traditional music on Saturday.
Eva Russo
(From left) Dr. Incoronata "Nadia" Inserra, originally from Naples, Italy, and Dr. Elena Olson, originally from Belarus, dance during Rosa Tatuata with Michela Musolino, a performance of Sicilian traditional music at the Richmond Folk Festival on October 9, 2021. Both women teach at Virginia Commonwealth University and Dr. Inserra is the author of "Global Tarantella: Reinventing Southern Italian Folk Music and Dances." EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
(From left) Michaela Young, of Richmond, sings along to Besame Mucho and Maria Holt, also of Richmond, looks on during the performance of Tres en Punto at the Richmond Folk Festival on October 9, 2021. "Every year we try to come, so this year is so important. We're so excited, rain or shine," Young said. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
A festival attendee consults the schedule at he Richmond Folk Festival on October 9, 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Ejub Muratovic (center, left) and Skye McGowen of Staunton danced to the music of Taj Weekes at the Richmond Folk Festival on Saturday.
Photos by Eva Russo/times-dispatch
Reggae artist Taj Weekes performs at the Richmond Folk Festival on October 9, 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Reggae artist Taj Weekes performed at the Folk Festival on Saturday. The festival took a year off due to COVID-19.
Eva Russo/times-dispatch
Reggae artist Taj Weekes performs at the Richmond Folk Festival on October 9, 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
LEFT: Reggae artist Taj Weekes entertained a crowd at the Folk Festival on Saturday. RIGHT: Four-year-old August Sagstetter and her 7-year-old sister, Eleanor, took a break to eat ice cream during the festival. The girls live in Moseley.
Eva Russo
The crowd reacts during "Step(s) to the Beat: Percussion Traditions" at the Richmond Folk Festival on October 9, 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
(From left) Brinae Ali and Wendel Patrick (Dizzy Spellz) perform during "Step(s) to the Beat: Percussion Traditions" at the Richmond Folk Festival on October 9, 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Brinae Ali performs during "Step(s) to the Beat: Percussion Traditions" at the Richmond Folk Festival on October 9, 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
The crowd reacts during "Step(s) to the Beat: Percussion Traditions" at the Richmond Folk Festival on October 9, 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Brinae Ali tap-danced during Plena Es’ “Step(s) to the Beat: Percussion Traditions” at the Folk Festival on Saturday. The festival was far from empty even with the persistent rain.
Eva Russo