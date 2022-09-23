Richmond Folk Festival poster by Richmond artist revealed

The new Richmond Folk Festival poster created by Richmond artist Cassandra Kim was revealed on Wednesday night at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond.

The new Folk Fest poster features a lively trio of animals in vintage clothes and playing instruments.

“I like to work in acrylic and oil, and my pieces are animal-based paintings with a surrealistic twist, typically inspired by art of the past,” Kim told the Richmond Folk Festival.

“I wanted my poster to be my pop-surrealistic ode to some of my favorite illustrators. ... The back circle has a Maxfield Parrish style gradient,” she said, “and the James River Railway Bridge under the circle is playing on similar design elements I saw in Leyendecker and Rockwell illustrations” on their covers of “The Saturday Evening Post.”

She said the most challenging part was drawing the “paws playing the instruments.”

“I also love animals and enjoy the challenge of painting them jamming out as a musical trio in some classy clothes,” she said.

Originally from Leesburg, Kim moved to Richmond to attend Virginia Commonwealth University’s art program. After graduating, she moved to Northern Virginia before moving back to Richmond in 2013. She is married with 5-year-old twin girls and says she is “constantly trying to balance painting with parenthood.”

Kim joins a strong pedigree of Virginia artists who have created the Folk Fest poster, including Mickael Broth, Chris Milk and Hamilton Glass, to name a few.

The 2022 Richmond Folk Festival poster will be available for sale for $5 at the Folk Fest on Richmond’s riverfront on Oct. 7-9.

It will also appear on Richmond Folk Festival beer cans brewed by Hardywood Park Brewing Co.

The original artwork is also up for sale by auction with the most recent bid at $1,600 as of this writing.

For more information, visit the Richmond Folk Festival website.