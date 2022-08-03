Richmond makes USA Today's '10 Best' list for best arts district, urban kayaking

Richmond has made USA Today’s Readers’ Choice “10 Best” list for best arts district.

Richmond ranked No. 10 on the list, which also included Minneapolis, Milwaukee, and Cleveland.

The article said the best arts districts feature “revitalized and renewed urban spaces in once derelict neighborhoods, big-name museums ... or streets lined with small galleries and studios interspersed with trendy cafes.”

In the write-up, USA Today said “Richmond’s Arts District comprises parts of the Monroe and Jackson Ward neighborhoods between the Institute for Contemporary Art and the Virginia State Capitol. The neighborhood is home to numerous galleries and shops, as well as the Richmond Symphony, Theater IV, Quirk Gallery, Ghost Print Gallery and a couple of recording studios.”

The initial nominees were selected by a panel of experts and 10 Best editors with the top 10 winners determined by popular vote.

Surprisingly, Richmond was not picked for USA Today’s “10 Best” cities for street art (we’re offended!) and Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden didn’t win for best botanical garden, an award it took home in 2019. Although Lewis Ginter did win Best Botanical Holiday Light display last year.

And Abingdon took home the No. 1 spot for Best Small Town Food Scene. Who knew?