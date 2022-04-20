RVA Street Art Festival returns to where it started and they will be painting over murals

After more than a two year hiatus due to COVID, the RVA Street Art Festival is returning this year to the place where it all began: the Power Plant building along the Haxall Canal .

The RVA Street Art Festival will be held from Sept. 16-18.

And yes, the existing murals will be painted over, with new murals being added to the Power Plant walls during the festival. So say your goodbyes now, Richmond.

“When we first did this in 2012, we weren’t sure if the murals would last two years. So to still see them here ten years later and the wow factor it still has for visitors is a treat every time I walk or bike through here,” Jon Baliles, festival co-founder, said in a statement.

Popular Richmond artist and festival co-founder Ed Trask added, "It has been an incredible run. But we as a Board decided that it was time to give the building a new look and celebrate the incredible growth of street art and the number of local artists that call RVA home and do murals not only here but all over the country.”

Artist Mickael Broth, also known as The Night Owl, said, “We wanted to be able to announce this well in advance so people can come down and get pictures of their favorite murals. I will miss these murals but am excited to see what comes next.”

Broth will be painting over the mural he created in 2012 this week and then turn the space over to another local artist in September.

“I was one of the artists at the first festival in 2012 and was still an architect before I started painting full time;” artist Hamilton Glass said. “I have seen so many artists discover and realize their talent and potential in the last ten years and this festival will recognize and celebrate that.”

The original festival featured giant murals from some of street art’s biggest names like Pose, Hense, Jeff Soto, and others. Others had Richmond connections or had lived here. This year's festival aims to highlight local artists to celebrate the explosion of creativity and street art in Richmond that has occurred in the last decade.

Interested artists can submit their applications to participate in the festival here: https://www.rvastreetart.com/artist-submission

This year's festival will also highlight Richmond's culinary, brewing, and arts communities. Proceeds from the event will support Richmond Public Schools’ Arts Programs.

This will be the fifth RVA Street Art Festival. The other four were held at the aforementioned Haxall Canal Hydro Plant in 2012, the GRTC Bus Depot in 2013, the Manchester Silos in 2016, and The Diamond in 2017.

More information on the RVA Street Art Festival’s web site at https://www.rvastreetart.com/event-info.