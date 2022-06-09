Science Museum of Virginia's receives $500,000 donation for greenspace project

The Science Museum of Virginia announced they are closer to its fundraising goal for the renovation of the green space thanks to a $500,000 donation from the Mary Morton Parsons Foundation.

The 6 acre greenspace nestled next to the stately museum on Broad Street is currently under construction. Design goals for the greenspace align with the city's Richmond 300 development plan that aims to prioritize environmental health in the city. A key aspect to achieving this goal is the planting of thousands of native trees and plants since the Science Museum of Virginia is located in a region of Richmond that has a low level of trees.

“This challenge grant comes at a critical time in our fundraising efforts to build this amazing community resource,” said Chief Wonder Officer Richard Conti. “With the successful completion of the match, the Science Museum will be able to enter phase two of work on this native, urban park that will serve as both a community gathering space and showcase examples of natural solutions to address the impacts of climate change.”

The museum says this grant will "maximize the impact of future financial support."

The project is expected to be completed in 2025 and will include walking paths and art.

Mary Morton Parsons Foundation has been a patron of the museum before. The 29 ton floating granite globe at the front of the Science Museum of Virginia was the result of a grant from the foundation in 1999, and it is named the Mary Morton Parsons Earth-Moon Sculpture. In 2013, the foundation contributed to the Boost permanent exhibit.