Striking a chord: New VMFA exhibit explores the role of guitar in American art

The new “Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art” exhibition at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts features paintings, drawings, photographs and sculpture, as you might expect, but also a lot of other moving parts: vintage and newer guitars from pioneering musicians and instrument-makers, film and video of long-ago performances from different genres, and even an actual recording studio where guitarists — some famous, some less so, all good — will come to play and talk.

Outside the museum, there’s even a special “Storied Strings” beer brewed by Starr Hill Brewery for the occasion.

Sounds fun, which exhibition curator Leo G. Mazow says shouldn’t be so surprising.

“Why can’t art be fun?” he asks.

Mazow, a sometimes-guitarist himself, as well as the VMFA’s Louise B. and J. Harwood Cochrane curator of American art, acknowledges the almost four years he has worked on putting together “Storied Strings” was “certainly a labor of love.” It also follows a theme established in some of his previous work as, over the years, Mazow has worked on a number of projects that explored the intersection of art and sound, and “Storied Strings” does exactly that.

At a media preview, Michael R. Taylor, VMFA’s chief curator and deputy director for art and education, commented about how Mazow in the exhibitions he curates likes to “add something exciting and special and unexpected.”

He referred to Mazow’s curation of the 2019 exhibition “Edward Hopper and the American Hotel,” in which an unexpected element was a functioning hotel room.

“Museums are not expected to have hotels in their spaces, not expected to have recording studios,” Taylor said.

Mazow experienced an unexpected moment himself when, a few days before the show officially opened, he received a call from the museum’s front desk where a man had arrived and said he was with ZZ Top and he’d like to see the guitar exhibition. He had a beard.

Mazow thought it was a prank.

What it was was Billy F Gibbons, the ZZ Top guitarist and primary vocalist who was in town to perform at Altria Theater. Mazow showed him around and even played a little guitar with him at the exhibition’s one stop in the exhibition’s recording studio.

“Billy Gibbons was so great,” Mazow said. “He’s a mensch. A really nice man.”

“Storied Strings,” which continues through March 19, features 125 works of art created over the past two centuries by a wide range of artists, including Thomas Hart Benton, Jacob Lawrence and Annie Leibovitz. Displayed throughout the exhibition are 35 guitars — from makers such as Fender, Gibson and Martin — that were played by the likes of Lulu Belle, Eric Clapton, John Lee Hooker, Freddie King, Les Paul and Brian Setzer.

The exhibition showcases the guitar’s symbolism in American art from the early 19th century in all its many roles, in all the many genres in which it is used, in all the various populations it has served.

“I think the guitar is a very democratic thing,” Mazow said. “I want people to understand that whatever intellectualizing I may do, let’s just be the master of the obvious here: The guitar is portable, relatively affordable … and relatively easy to learn, so in that way, it kind of begs to be an egalitarian instrument.”

There’s a photograph of folk singer Woody Guthrie from the 1940s with his guitar, which bears a decal saying, “This machine kills fascists.”

“Well,” Mazow said, “guitars don’t kill fascists, but guitars can educate and apprise and spread the word. You can think of a guitar as a road .. that lets the car of voice and message ride down it.”

The exhibition includes a number of works that are, as Mazow describes them, “objectively very pleasing to the eye,” but some are there for more thematic reasons: the guitar as the instrument of choice in the blues, women wielding guitars for expressive and empowering purposes, the guitar as an extension of our physical and psychological selves.

Visitors will find images of people from all walks of life playing guitars: farmers, buskers performing for change, a Salvation Army worker, a soldier in a bunker, as well as more recognizable figures, such as Lead Belly, Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan, even jazz trumpeter Miles Davis.

In front of a painting by John White Alexander featuring two women on a couch, one of whom is playing guitar, the museum has placed a couch and guitars, inviting visitors to recreate the scene. There is slight concern about encouraging a glut of amateur versions of “Stairway to Heaven” and “Smoke on the Water,” but so be it. Enthusiasm is good.

And, as Mazow says, “Guitars are just cool.”