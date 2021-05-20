‘The history of the African American South is really the history of this country’: "The Dirty South" at VMFA opens Saturday

"The Dirty South" takes its cues from the influential hip-hop genre of the same name that emerged from the region in the mid-1990s. Its musical constellation includes the distinct sounds of Virginia's Hampton Roads (Pharrell Williams, Missy Elliott, Timbaland), Atlanta (OutKast, Ludacris, Usher, TLC) and New Orleans (Lil Wayne, Master P), as well as artists in Houston, Memphis and Miami.

The exhibition explores a hip-hop culture rooted in a Black Southern aesthetic dating back at least a century. That aesthetic, shaped by spirituals, jazz and the blues, mixes the sacred and the profane, with the Black body as the holder of traditions, the creator of art, the generator of joy, the object of brutality, and the temple of resistance.

“There’s been such a chasm between understanding the South post-civil rights," Oliver said. "The South became sort of codified as a space of struggle, a space of violence, as not the most welcoming space for Black bodies, even though we existed in the South from 1619 to the present. And there was something about the rise of Southern hip-hop culture that gave a new sense of pride to a younger generation of makers and citizens at large.