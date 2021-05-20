‘The history of the African American South is really the history of this country’: "The Dirty South" at VMFA opens Saturday

The joy and trauma of the Black Southern experience broadcast simultaneously on a bank of television screens as a single verse of "Strange Fruit" -- black bodies swingin' in the Southern breeze -- plays in a constant loop.
In the foreground Billie Holiday sings her iconic 1939 lamentation of Black lynching victims, flanked by Jill Scott singing her 2015 version of the song. Behind them, on multiple screens, a carefree Black girl sways back and forth on a swing.
"Summer Breeze," this 2018 work by Paul Stephen Benjamin, sits at the entrance of "The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse," an exhibition at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts that opens Saturday and runs through Sept. 6.
The exhibition immerses visitors visually and sonically in the aesthetic of a region that is "a multifaceted ever-evolving space of culture," said Valerie Cassel Oliver, VMFA's Sydney and Frances Lewis Family Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art.
“These are living traditions. Black art is living art. And also, the South is the bedrock. It is the point of origins. You cannot be African American in this country, coming from America, and not be from the South, maybe one or two generations removed. So it is my love song, if you will, to the South being a Southerner myself," said Oliver, a Houston native, during Wednesday's preview of the exhibition.
"The Dirty South" takes its cues from the influential hip-hop genre of the same name that emerged from the region in the mid-1990s. Its musical constellation includes the distinct sounds of Virginia's Hampton Roads (Pharrell Williams, Missy Elliott, Timbaland), Atlanta (OutKast, Ludacris, Usher, TLC) and New Orleans (Lil Wayne, Master P), as well as artists in Houston, Memphis and Miami.
The exhibition explores a hip-hop culture rooted in a Black Southern aesthetic dating back at least a century. That aesthetic, shaped by spirituals, jazz and the blues, mixes the sacred and the profane, with the Black body as the holder of traditions, the creator of art, the generator of joy, the object of brutality, and the temple of resistance.
“There’s been such a chasm between understanding the South post-civil rights," Oliver said. "The South became sort of codified as a space of struggle, a space of violence, as not the most welcoming space for Black bodies, even though we existed in the South from 1619 to the present. And there was something about the rise of Southern hip-hop culture that gave a new sense of pride to a younger generation of makers and citizens at large.
"It’s just that those things do not come out of a vacuum. This is a continuation of traditions, of ways of thinking, of ways of expressing self, that are so part and parcel of who we are as a community.”
The exhibition of 102 artists and 140 contemporary works of art features the academically trained and folk artists. Its landscapes are man-made (one work features the wooden façade and boarded-up window of a shotgun shack) and physical, including the dirt that enslaved Black bodies were forced to work. The latter point is driven home by Kaneem Smith, whose "The Past is Perpetual/Weighted Fleet" includes a reclaimed cotton bale.
The visual works are propelled by a soundtrack, when they aren't functioning as one.
"The sonic impulse, as you can hear, is something that permeates the exhibition and pulls you through one section to the next," Oliver said.
The exhibition's immersive environment is immediately vivid in "Wacissa," a video by Allison Janae Hamilton in which a camera is submerged and dragged through the waters of the Wacissa River, a former slave canal in Jefferson County, Fla. The gurgling effect conjures what it must feel like to be tortured by waterboarding -- and indeed, African captives during the Middle Passage sometimes chose drowning over enslavement.
The purposeful juxtaposition of sight and sound is on display in Nadine Robinson's 2008 work, "Coronation Theme: Organon," a towering structure of loudspeakers designed to mirror the façade of Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. served as co-pastor until his assassination in 1968.
Robinson's work was inspired by the 1963 civil rights demonstration of Birmingham children who were attacked by police dogs and blasted with fire hoses. The pounding beat from the woofers is punctuated by a coronation anthem by German composer George Frideric Handel and snippets of sermons, prayers, protest and barking dogs.
"Take it to the Bridge/Trance-Atlantic" by Kevin Sipp makes a literal connection between African drum and American turntable, and the sounds of James Brown.
"Caspera," by RaMell Ross, features a barefoot black child, painted toes planted in red clay, otherwise covered by a black shroud -- a ironically ghostly visage that brings to mind the white-sheeted agents of terror in the South.
The exhibit also includes a surreal church sanctuary, photos of hip-hop luminaries and homages to jazz, the Black South's musical gift to the world. A showcase is a 7 minute and 25 second video, "Love is the Message. The Message is Death," by Arthur Jafa. To the soundtrack of Kanye West's "Ultralight Beam," the video shows fragments of Black life in all its fragility -- including then-President Barack Obama singing "Amazing Grace" during his eulogy of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, a South Carolina state senator murdered with eight other Black churchgoers by white supremacist Dylann Roof.
The exhibition is the latest evidence of an ongoing transformation at this state-owned museum on Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
Alex Nyerges, VMFA's director and CEO, said "The Dirty South" reflects the VMFA's commitment to be “one of the top three institutions in the world in terms of collections of African American art" -- an ambition that coincides with the arrivals of Oliver, chief curator Michael R. Taylor and Dr. Monroe E. Harris Jr., the first Black president of the museum's board of trustees.
“The museum has committed 1/3 of its annual acquisition fund to African and African American art and in FY20 invested 39 percent of its acquisition funds from private sources in African and African American art," Nyerges said.
The orientation toward more African American art has resulted in the 2018 exhibition on the groundbreaking multidisciplinary artist Howardena Pindell; the 2019 exhibition “Cosmologies from the Tree of Life: Art from the African American South"; a 2020 exhibition on the Kamoinge Workshop, a Black photographers' collective co-founded in 1963 by Richmond native Louis Draper; and the 2019 acquisition of Kehinde Wiley’s “Rumors of War” statue.
But Oliver suggested that "The Dirty South" is about much more than understanding an artistic aesthetic.
The African American Southern diaspora in the U.S. has such a huge imprint on sonic and visual expression that it encapsulates many of the issues people face, she said. The result is a story that's specific, yet universal.
“The history of the African American South is really the history of this country," she said. “If we can get it right in the South, we can get it right.”
