The Well Art Gallery, a Black-owned art gallery in South Richmond, digs deep

Before the opening reception of The Well Art Gallery's new exhibit, Ra-Twoine "Rosetta" Fields spent one Friday taking down artwork from the previous show and repainting the gallery walls. Although the gallery was hosting a volunteer-oriented de-installation day, Fields was the only attendee.

"That's literally how it is," said Fields, the gallery's lead curator. "You have people say, like, 'Hey, I'm coming,' but it doesn't happen. But it's got to get done, even if it gets done by myself."

The Well Art Gallery is a Black-owned creative space founded by friends, classmates and entrepreneurs James Harris and Anthony “Ajay” Brewer. The two wanted to open a community space on Hull Street in the heart of Blackwell, the South Side neighborhood the gallery is affectionately named after.

“Richmond is home,” Brewer said. “I spent the majority of my childhood here. There seemed to be a lack of Black-owned businesses in certain areas, art galleries being one of them. [As] someone who appreciates art and is an artist in my own right, it was important for me to provide a place where other artists can showcase their work.”

Brewer said the community has responded fairly well since the gallery opened four years ago. Fields was brought into the fold during the gallery's conception in 2018 for his expertise in managing artists and talent for curation, one of his earnest passions outside of writing poetry.

"I think a lot of it involves helping people tell their stories," Fields said. "That's why curation is so cool to me because it gets me right next to the art, right next to the artist, and I can kind of, you know, find threads that no one else probably could have or put artists in the same spaces together."

The Well has been much more than an art gallery — it's been a collaborative and learning space. The Well has hosted a wide range of events, such as artist talks and open hangs, where artists can share ideas about their work and network. It's also hosted community chess nights where players can practice across-the-board strategies and learn more about the game.

"We can have community meetings here; we can have mutual aid zones; we can have pop-up shops. We can find ways to be creative,” Fields said. “But I think Richmond sometimes doesn't want to push that needle forwards."

Now and even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Fields said, keeping a steady flow of volunteers and attendees has been difficult. He says the lack of awareness within the community about the gallery’s programs has been a tall hurdle to overcome. When the pandemic prevented people from coming to the space, Fields said, the public's interest in the gallery faded.

The Well has also faced some financial trouble. Fields said The Well hasn't had a grant writer, which has made other streams of revenue necessary, such as renting the space out to the community. Recently, The Well launched a GoFundMe campaign, to raise $20,000 to cover back rent and emergency expenses.

“We're essentially just not generating enough art sales to keep the gallery open. This has been the biggest challenge since we opened,” Brewer said. “We try to supplement this with event space rentals, but it isn't enough. We need to find ways to generate more income to keep the gallery open.”

There are 33 active galleries in Richmond, including The Well, according to Times-Dispatch data reporter Sean McGoey. One of the oldest of them is the 1708 Gallery, which has operated for over 40 years. Although their challenges differ in magnitude, 1708 Director Emily Smith said she understands what The Well is going through.

"We're fortunate that because of that [our long history] we're able to navigate the last couple of years to some degree," Smith said.

1708 Gallery had the flexibility of relying on nonprofit grants and fundraising while missing out over two years of programming, Smith said. She says things have been slightly different during the pandemic but there's still the audience for contemporary art in the city.

Brewer said the community has been receptive to an art space on Hull Street, but it’s been hard to recruit volunteers, and the pandemic has made it difficult for folks to feel comfortable in public spaces.

"That audience may be hard to grow, but I think it's here," Smith said. "I think there are enough people here for everyone to have a good slice of the contemporary art audience."

What separates The Well from other galleries, Smith said, is its continued focus on prioritizing Black artists and building a diverse, inclusive space. She says The Well has helped generate conversations she's had with organizations on how to appropriately reflect the community they serve.

Although there hasn't been any collaboration between the two galleries, Smith says The Well is recognized among the arts community and she's supportive and open to finding ways to help.

"What that collaboration looks like, who knows," Smith said. "I think there's been more movement towards some collaboration."

As lead curator, Fields also promotes the gallery. He posts on Instagram, designs flyers, contacts artists, books events, networks with sponsors and more. He’s also reached out to local artists and institutions like Black American Artists' Alliance of Richmond that would help propel the gallery even further, but Fields says there's been little help from outside the immediate community.

“There's a very elitist, very privileged and gatekeeping mentality in this city where if you don't get a certain verification or a certain pass, then people don't pay attention,” Fields says. “But people are paying attention — not just in Richmond but outside of Richmond — to what’s going on here. So I’m excited.”

Despite the challenges, artists who’ve visited or shown work at The Well are grateful for the experience. Ron Stokes, an artist who’s lived in Washington, D.C., and the Bay Area in California, has lived in Richmond for the past 10 years and shown art at The Well several times.

Stokes is known in the city for his abstract paintings and murals with art movements like Mending Walls, but he says he's shared more artwork at The Well than anywhere else in Richmond.

“I think it's an amazing space. It's in the heart of Manchester, which used to be a primarily Black neighborhood,” Stokes said. “And I think it's beautiful that a Black-owned gallery really wants to help showcase Black voices, minority voices, women’s voices, with some of their amazing exhibits.”

Stokes says The Well helped him as an artist meet and grow with other like-minded individuals . Just opening the door and allowing artists to come in, interact and bond showed that The Well was more than just an art gallery — it’s an inclusive space that’s concerned with the wellness of the community, Stokes said.

“It's amazing to me to this day. I still meet people who don't know The Well exists. That's the most shocking thing,” Stokes said. “It just baffles me.

Earlier this month, Stokes showcased his art at The Well once again, kicking off the gallery's newest exhibit, “Black History Now II” — a group show featuring themes and motifs in Black history. For several artists, it was the first time they’d seen their work on gallery walls.

Andrew Bryant, 28, works primarily as a software engineer. He programmed a code that produced a grid print inspired by the ancient Aztec city of Teotihuacán in Mexico City.

“I've done informal things with friends, but this is the first time I've had framed pieces and got to talk to people about it,” Bryant said.

Stephon Slater, 20, is an art photography student at Longwood University who showcased a print from a series depicting Black models.

“I was talking to my photography professor and told him I was looking to enter a few shows, and he told me about The Well,” Slater said. “It's pretty cool, definitely different from other places in the city. ... It can be the foundation for something special.”

Since launching its GoFundMe campaign, The Well Art Gallery has received support from people like Bryant and Slater. The crowdfund effort had raised $13,811 out of $20,000 as of Feb. 18. Community partners like RVA Community Fridges sparked engagement on social media, and Studio 23 started a T-shirt fundraiser for the gallery as well.

For lead curator Fields, that means word of the gallery’s mission is spreading and the public is taking notice of an important landmark in Richmond. For artists like Kelly U. Johnson, who’s been showing art publicly for around six years and is participating in her third show at The Well, it means she gets another chance for her son to play chess and visit the place she loves.

“I like coming here,” Johnson said. “It's open and friendly, and Rosetta is one of those people that just wants you to be involved. You come in here and you feel like you're at home.”