Virginia Museum of History & Culture reopens with two-day weekend celebration after $30 million renovation

The Virginia Museum of History and Culture is reopening this weekend after a $30 million renovation and expansion project - the biggest renovation project in its history.

“This is one of the most important milestone moments in our almost 200-year-history … to refresh the museum, focus on our guests and serve all Virginians,” Jamie Bosket, president and CEO of the museum, said.

For starters, the renovated museum looks very different, both inside and out. “Almost every part of the museum’s 250,000 square feet has been touched by this renovation,” Bosket said.

To open up the museum and make it more accessible to visitors, a new great hall entrance greets visitors that is bright, open and airy. “A great place for community gatherings, like our Fourth of July celebration," Bosket said at the start of the project.

The ceiling has been raised to 25 feet, adding a second story atrium and a bank of windows that looks out over the striking “Civil War Horse” statue.

Before the renovation, the museum looked like something of a fortress – all stone and not many windows. Established in 1831, the organization began as the Virginia Historical Society, known as a research library and study facility. But it has changed over the years, especially in the last few decades, to become a museum for Virginia's history.

“This project was long a dream, starting with the renaming of the institution in 2018. It's our goal to be a welcoming, community-centered cultural attraction - a place for all Virginians," Bosket said.

Immersive theater

At the top of the atrium, Virginia Views offers a projection wall featuring landscapes from across the state, showing the beauty and wonder of Virginia from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the waters of the Tidewater.

A new orientation theater offers a 15-minute film that takes visitors through the entirety of Virginia’s history. The floor turns into a reflective surface, licking into flames when Richmond is burning during the Civil War.

The film tells Virginia’s story from multiple viewpoints, covering Virginia’s high points – how Virginia played a key role in the American Revolution and was home to its first presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and James Madison – as well as its low points in bringing half a million enslaved people to the United States and originating the myth of the Lost Cause.

“The story of Virginia embodies the story of America,” the narrator says. “Virginia is also a battleground … that too is America’s story.”

New exhibits, Robert E. Lee statue from the Capitol

The renovation features 50% more exhibition space with a combination of long-term galleries and changing galleries.

First up is Treasures of Virginia, showcasing a rotating collection of iconic objects such as George Washington’s diary and a portion of the famous Woolworth’s counter.

“Our intention with these new galleries is to keep things lively and changing all the time,” Bosket said.

There is a new interactive play area for young children, as well as many interactive touch-screens throughout the exhibits.

Our Commonwealth is the largest of the new exhibitions, offering a geographic tour of Virginia’s five major geographic regions: Tidewater, Northern Virginia, Shenandoah Valley, Southwest and Central. The exhibit blends items from Virginia’s history – from tobacco production to Smithfield hams to more recent items like a beer growler from Legend Brewing Co.

Our Commonwealth serves as a companion to the existing Story of Virginia exhibit, which interprets Virginia’s history with more than 500 artifacts, maps, letters and diaries.

The Lost Cause: Myths, Monuments, & Murals exhibit features a reinterpretation of the stunning Charles Hoffbauer military murals, one of the few large-scale pieces of Civil War artwork on public view in the country. The exhibit revisits the murals, examining how they played a part in the Lost Cause, an effort by former Confederates after the Civil War to justify and glorify the Confederacy.

A sculpture of Robert E. Lee, newly acquired and previously on view at the U.S. Capitol, is also on view in the exhibit. Created by Richmond sculptor Edward Valentine, the statue looks critically at Lee’s and other Confederate statues' place in the South’s mythology.

Other long-term and rotating exhibits include an exhibit on firearms, American democracy and voting, and artifacts from enslaved Virginians. The renovation features a new research library, several community meeting and gathering spaces and a vault to store and highlight the museum’s most precious items from Virginia’s history, such as John Smith’s recollections of the New World.

New museum café

A new café has been added to the first floor – a first for the museum – which will serve prepared salads and sandwiches from Ukrop’s, Red Rooster coffee from southwest Virginia, and pastries from local bakers. It’s meant to be grab-and-go, nothing will be prepared on site. It will also serve beer from local breweries and wine. Outdoor seating is also now available on the patio.

Outdoor greenspace

One of the most controversial parts of the renovation project called for a reimagining of the outdoor green space and the removal of a large grove of 100-year-old magnolias lining Sheppard Street, much to the dismay of some Museum District residents.

Some of the trees were interwoven and failing, making it difficult and impractical to move them, the museum said. After consulting with tree and horticulture professionals, the museum made the difficult decision to remove roughly 40 of the 60-foot-tall magnolias.

The museum retained 20 of the century-old magnolia trees on the Kensington Avenue side of the complex and planted 40 new magnolias on the Sheppard Street side.

The green space was moved closer to the museum, but is still open to the public. It features seating, lighting and a grand staircase leading up to the museum’s new second-story terrace.

The new layout, including a more welcoming, covered entrance with a drop-off lane, provides “the sense that the museum is part of the community,” Bosket said.

Parking & admission

More parking spaces have been added, but at a price. Now there are 180 spaces, up from 110, but visitors will have to pay for parking: $5 for four hours or free for members.

The museum will also be charging a flat admission fee, when before it was a suggested donation. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for youth, $8 for seniors and military, and free for members.

Weekend festivities

To mark the museum’s grand reopening, the museum is hosting a two-day celebration this weekend with live music, food trucks, family activities and free admission to see the new exhibits and spaces.

The Slack Family Bluegrass Band will be performing on Saturday, followed by Bio Ritmo on Sunday as well as other bands and performances. Visitors can purchase food from Inner City Blues BBQ, Joey’s Hot Dogs and the Sandtopia sandwich food truck. For the kids, there will be a bounce house, face painting, and arts and crafts activities.

“It’s a new day for us. The results have been incredible, beyond our expectations. Now we’re ready for primetime as our community is coming back and ready to gather again,” Bosket said.