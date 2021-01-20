Virginia Rep hires interim artistic directors and first female leader of color; virtual gala this weekend

Katrinah Carol Lewis and Steve Perigard have been named interim co-artistic directors at Virginia Repertory Theatre for six months.

The company parted ways with its artistic director, Nathaniel Shaw, in July.

“As we begin the curatorial process of choosing the 2021-2022 seasons for our four venues…I needed an artistic partner,” Phil Whiteway, managing director, said in a statement announcing the appointments. “As trusted longtime Virginia Rep artists, Karinah and Steve will be invaluable moving our nonprofit forward.”

Virginia Repertory Theatre hosts their main stage productions at the November Theatre, smaller shows at Theater Gym and Hanover Tavern and the Children’s Theatre.

Lewis is an actor, singer, director, playwright and historical interpreter. She made her Virginia Rep debut in 2004 and became artistic director of the museum theater department of Colonial Williamsburg in 2018.