Virginia Rep hires interim artistic directors and first female leader of color; virtual gala this weekend

Katrinah Carol Lewis and Steve Perigard have been named interim co-artistic directors at Virginia Repertory Theatre for six months.
The company parted ways with its artistic director, Nathaniel Shaw, in July.
“As we begin the curatorial process of choosing the 2021-2022 seasons for our four venues…I needed an artistic partner,” Phil Whiteway, managing director, said in a statement announcing the appointments. “As trusted longtime Virginia Rep artists, Karinah and Steve will be invaluable moving our nonprofit forward.”
Virginia Repertory Theatre hosts their main stage productions at the November Theatre, smaller shows at Theater Gym and Hanover Tavern and the Children’s Theatre.
Lewis is an actor, singer, director, playwright and historical interpreter. She made her Virginia Rep debut in 2004 and became artistic director of the museum theater department of Colonial Williamsburg in 2018.
She has been nominated for seven Artise Awards and won best actress for her portrayal of Billie Holiday at TheatreLAB in 2016. At Virginia Rep, she has had leading roles in “A Raisin in the Sun,” “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” and “The Color Purple.” She directed the mainstage production of last year’s “Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad.” Lewis is the first woman of color to be named to a top leadership position at Virginia Rep.
Perigard is a long-time theatre artist, administrator and educator. For 12 years, he was associate artistic director of Barksdale Theatre and Theatre IV, the two companies that merged in 2012 to form Virginia Repertory Theatre. Perigard has directed over 75 plays and musicals for Richmond area theaters. In 2013, he joined the staff of the Collegiate School as director of the Upper School Theatre.
Lewis and Perigard will continue to work part-time with Colonial Williamsburg and Collegiate School in the coming six months.
“For decades, [Virginia Rep] has worked to be metro Richmond’s flagship professional theater. Katrinah and Steve are the perfect artists to lead us as we move forward,” Whiteway said.
The Virginia Rep will also be hosting its virtual gala on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m. with special guest appearances from Broadway actress Emily Skinner and Hollywood actor Blair Underwood, who got his start at Virginia Rep's "West Side Story" in the 1980s.
"I’m over the moon that Phil has now engaged Katrinah Lewis to help him plan the 2021-2022 season, the first woman of color...to have this job," Underwood said.
The company will be making announcements soon regarding programming in 2021. More information on the virtual gala at https://va-rep.org.