VMFA elects first Native American as president of board of trustees

Lynette L. Allston has been elected president of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts' board of trustees, the first Native American to hold the position.

“I am excited and honored to be elected as the president of the Board of Trustees,” Allston said in a statement. “The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts tells the story of people and their cultures through art, and it is my hope to continue to offer guidance about Virginia’s and the country’s rich cultural heritage.”

According to the museum, Allston is also the first Native American board chair of a top 10 U.S. comprehensive art museum.

Allston serves as the current Chief of the Tribal Council of the Nottoway Indian Tribe of Virginia, one of 11 tribes officially recognized by the Commonwealth.

In 2021, she advised the VMFA to install a land acknowledgement at the museum’s main entrance acknowledging the presence of the Indigenous peoples on the land on which the museum is located.

“The land acknowledgement raises awareness and is a reminder that people have been on this land called Virginia for centuries before colonization,” Allston said via email. “We appreciate that the land acknowledgment, standing alone, is largely symbolic and that its substantive impact will be demonstrated as VMFA expands its collection of Indigenous artwork and broadens our direct engagement with all of Virginia’s varied and rich Indigenous communities.”

Allston grew up on her family’s farm in Drewryville, Va. After graduating from Duke University, she worked for an art gallery and also a women’s apparel store in Durham, N.C. When she moved to Columbia, S.C., with her husband in the 1970s, she opened three retail establishments.

“Starting in the 1970s, there was a time of glamorous fine lingerie on TV shows,” Allston said. Seeing a void in the Columbia market, she opened three upscale lingerie stores, named “Understatement - Fine Lingerie” over 20 years. Her stores were frequently featured in the shopping guides of Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar.

After her sons left for college and her husband was diagnosed with leukemia, she retired to her family farm in Drewryville. She has served on the VMFA board of trustees since 2017 and is also currently the president of the Board of Rawls Museum Arts in Courtland, Va., one of VMFA’s partners across the state.

Dr. Monroe Harris, the first Black president of the board and outgoing president, said, “How wonderful it is to continue a legacy of historic firsts at the VMFA in Lynette's role as president of the board of trustees."

“By being a Chief of one of the Native American tribes of Virginia, Lynette will bring a unique set of leadership skills that will only enhance our continued success,” he said.

Allston expressed deep admiration for the collections at the VMFA. As for favorites, she said that she is especially drawn to the Asian collection for its sculpture and hopes with the $190 million expansion and additional gallery space, more Native American work will be added in the future.

"I want it to be known that VMFA is a place to be enjoyed by all Virginians," she said.

