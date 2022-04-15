'Wickedly radical' new VMFA exhibition: 'Whistler to Cassatt: American Painters in France'

The paintings in the new exhibition at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts are superb and stand on their own individually, as do the celebrated artists who painted them, but it is their underlying story that binds them together and makes for a most compelling show.

“Whistler to Cassatt: American Painters in France,” which opens Saturday and is on display through July 31, considers American artists who journeyed to France in the late 19th and early 20th centuries for what was then the center of the Western art world for training, support and acclaim. They returned to the United States at a time of great change in the country, bringing back what they learned in France to help shape the future of American art.

“It is my hope that this exhibition reaches people on different levels and through different entry points,” said Susan J. Rawles, the curator of the exhibition . “The ease for those who love art is the beauty of the paintings themselves. That's one audience -- VMFA's faithful friends.

“But for those for whom art is of merely a passing interest, there is the American narrative. In this case, the art serves as visual evidence of the revolution that occurred in the United States in the second half of the 19th century.”

That revolution, she noted, included social, economic and political change. The images of landscapes and cityscapes, of bridges and people document not only the rise of the working class into the middle class but “the authority of the middle class in shaping American culture,” Rawles said.

Visitors to the exhibition of more than 100 paintings stroll through halls dedicated to these societal changes, as well as one gallery designed to represent The Salon, the annual exhibition of juried works in 19th-century Paris that American painters – and everyone else – strived to have their paintings selected for.

The painters in the exhibition are familiar names, beginning with James Abbott McNeill Whistler and Mary Cassatt, who were among the first wave of American artists to cross the Atlantic Ocean to Europe for instruction and inspiration.

Others featured include Cecilia Beaux, among the pioneering women artists who ventured to France to hone their skills, Frank Weston Benson, Chide Hassam, Winslow Homer, John Singer Sargent and Henry Ossawa Tanner, the first African-American painter to gain international acclaim.

The Americans found their way to studios around Paris as well as rural art enclaves in places such as Normandy and Brittany, where they explored new techniques and styles. Among the stops was Giverny, where they were exposed to Claude Monet, who founded the impressionist style of painting.

“We have become so accustomed to styles like impressionism that we forget how wickedly radical it was, or that a handful of American expatriate painters became the country’s first modernists,” Rawles has said.

Contemporary artists were pushing beyond classical depictions of historical and biblical subjects into areas not only of impressionism but also naturalism, realism and tonalism, which struck the independence-seeking American painters and eventually informed the future development of American art.

“All of this is percolating behind this collection of paintings, and that is why, when we pause on our return to the United States, we highlight the often unsettling revolutions in science, technology, demographics, culture, politics, etc. that, in the interim, shaped America -- its ideas about democracy and national identity, in particular - and paved the way for a new form of American historical and artistic independence," Rawles said.