Wilco guitarist and more musicians to play at VMFA's Richmond Sessions '22-'23

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is not only celebrating music in its new “Storied Strings” exhibition — specifically, the guitar — but also making it.

There, near the end of their stroll through the show that looks at the guitar in American art, visitors will find an actual glass-enclosed recording studio.

And, if they time their visit right, they might get to witness music being made.

The recording studio will host more than a dozen recognized guitarists over the coming months — the exhibition runs through March 19 — and the museum will post the recordings and conversations with them every other week on the VMFA’s YouTube channel: youtube.com/user/virginiamuseum/videos.

The eclectic lineup of musicians, some with Virginia ties, represents a variety of genres, including folk, jazz, blues, country and rock, and will feature acoustic and electric guitars.

The series launched online Wednesday.

The first recording featured folk musician Lucy Kaplansky. Others scheduled to appear include Wilco guitarist Nels Cline; guitarist, singer and songwriter Cat Dail and guitarist Felicia Collins (“Late Show with David Letterman”); internationally renowned guitarist Tommy Emmanuel; blues and roots guitarist Corey Harris; jazz guitarist Joel Harrison and multi-genre guitarist Anthony Pirog; The Long Ryders’ Stephen McCarthy (who has also toured and recorded with The Jayhawks) and The Bitter Liberals’ Charles Arthur; Retrosphere’s Seamus McDaniel; folk and blues guitarist Elizabeth Wise; and acoustic guitarist Yasmin Williams.

The artists’ appearances at the museum will not be announced ahead of time.

The museum is calling the project “Richmond Sessions ’22-’23,” inspired by the groundbreaking Bristol Sessions of 1927, recording sessions held in Bristol, Tenn., that some consider the beginning of modern country music.

“They’re not concerts per se,” said exhibition curator Leo G. Mazow. “They are recordings.

One of the premises of the exhibition, Mazow said, is the guitar in music and as a subject in art allows people to fashion identities and express things that might otherwise not be expressed.

“In a similar manner, we’re asking musicians a kind of abstract question: ‘How do you express with a guitar?’” Mazow said. “I’ll talk to people about this very topic, and they will play a few [songs] that address that. The idea that it’s ‘storied strings.’

“I didn’t come up with this line, but some people in [VMFA] marketing decided to say that this exhibition explores the guitar as a ‘storyteller’s companion,’ and I think that’s a nice way to put it.”

The studio is fitted with equipment on loan from Ashland-based Digital Video Group and Portland, Ore.-based Ear Trumpet Labs, and premium microphones and monitors from Sennheiser and Neumann. Richmond-based In Your Ear Studios will produce Richmond Sessions ’22-’23 in partnership with VMFA.

The studio is furnished with couches and other comfortable amenities. In addition, special guitars by Virginia makers will be on display in the studio, including “Virginia Guitar,” which was crafted from wood gathered throughout the state by instrument maker and bluegrass musician Wayne Henderson. Guitars from Staunton-based Huss & Dalton and Charlottesville-based Rockbridge Guitar Co. will also be on display.

For more details, visit www.vmfa.museum