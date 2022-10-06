ZZ Top stops by the VMFA's new guitar exhibit

ZZ Top guitarist Billy F Gibbons stopped by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts' new exhibit "Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art" before his performance at the Altria Theater on Tuesday.

"We were honored to welcome Billy F Gibbons, guitarist and lead vocalist of famed rock band ZZ Top, to the museum yesterday for a preview of 'Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art,'" the museum posted to its Facebook page.

"Gibbons stopped by to tour the exhibition with curator Dr. Leo Mazow before yesterday's ZZ Top concert at Altria Theater. Gibbons even took a little time to warm up for his show with an impromptu jam session in the exhibition's in-gallery recording studio."

"Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art” explores the guitar’s symbolism in American art from the early 19th century to the present day and opens on Saturday. Featuring 125 works of art created over the span of nearly 200 years, “Storied Strings” includes paintings, photographs and sculptures by American artists John Baldessari, Romare Bearden, Annie Leibovitz and many more.

Thirty-five guitars that have been played by Lulu Belle, Eric Clapton, John Lee Hooker, Freddie King, Les Paul and Brian Setzer are featured in the exhibit.

In addition, the museum will launch the Richmond Sessions series, featuring recorded studio sessions with famous guitarists like Wilco's Nels Cline, next week on Oct. 12.

The VMFA created a full recording studio within the Storied Strings exhibit where the sessions were taped. The videos will be posted to the VMFA’s YouTube channel and linked on the museum’s website. Tickets to the exhibit run $10-$16. The VMFA is located at 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

Stay tuned for a preview of the exhibit from the Richmond Times-Dispatch.