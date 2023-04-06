Tyler Fauntleroy was still a theater student at Virginia Commonwealth University in December 2015 when he submitted an audition tape for the then-new hit Broadway musical, “Hamilton.” A long shot? Sure, but when you’re young, talented and ambitious, why not?

Over the ensuing years, there were a number of callbacks and in-person auditions, keeping the hope alive as Fauntleroy carved out a solid career in regional theater and off-Broadway, as well as some television appearances: “FBI” (2018), “Succession” (2018) and “The Oath” (2018).

Then just before Halloween, his patience — related to “Hamilton” — was rewarded when he received a call inviting him to join the cast of a traveling production of “Hamilton.” The show will make a two-week stop in Richmond, April 11-23, for performances at Altria Theater – the same place where his graduation ceremony was held in 2017.

“It’s going to be amazing,” Fauntleroy said during a phone interview from a tour stop in Boston about performing in “Hamilton” in Richmond. “I still have a lot of friends in Richmond that I’m excited to share this with. It’s funny, …because it’s been so long in the making, I feel like we are in ‘Hamilton.’ I feel like we did this.”

As far as theater goes, Fauntleroy, 28, said playing the roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in “Hamilton” is “the biggest thing I’ve ever done.”

And just having the opportunity to be in a show that “empowers artists of color” is a big deal, he said.

“To be a part of a historic moment in musical theater is pretty special,” Fauntleroy said, “and it truly is an honor.”

Among those unsurprised by Fauntleroy’s success is James Stover, a former professor in VCU School of the Arts who said he witnessed Fauntleroy as he “started to trust how good he was and how talented he was and to let that out.”

“He’s always so grateful and gracious about his success, but he’s also one of the hardest-working students I’ve ever had,” said Stover, who taught Fauntleroy in classes for movement and musical theater performance and directed him in a production of “Urinetown: The Musical,” in which Fauntleroy played a lead character.

“It all started to come together for him,” said Stover, now assistant professor of theatre at Bowling Green State University, who plans to see Fauntleroy when “Hamilton” stops in Indianapolis later in April. “By the time he was in ‘Urinetown,’ … people walked out of that theater talking about how fantastic of a performer he was. I think that was maybe the first time at VCU that he was recognized as exceptional in that way.”

Added Stover, regarding “Hamilton” and Fauntleroy’s new roles, “He’s been building up to this sort of opportunity.”

***

“Hamilton” is the story of America told through a score featuring hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway. With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the highly decorated musical is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

Fauntleroy, who grew up in Hampton, is a longtime fan of Miranda, the actor, rapper and playwright, so he was aware of “Hamilton” even before it became a Broadway sensation in 2015. When the soundtrack for the show dropped that year, Fauntleroy, like so many others, was enthralled and knew he wanted to be part of the show.

“I became obsessed … and was like, ‘I don’t know how, but I have to shoot my shot for this in some kind of way.’”

When it was announced “Hamilton” was accepting open submissions for casting, Fauntleroy took his shot. He made an audition tape – his first – and submitted it. When he looks at that tape now, he says with a laugh, “I’m like, ‘Ooof!’ I cringe when I watch it; oh my gosh. But I did the best I could with the knowledge I had.”

Cringeworthy or not, that tape set a series of events in motion that led to the moment when Fauntleroy learned he had been offered the role(s) in “Hamilton.”

His agent called and asked if he had a second to talk, which confused Fauntleroy right off as his agent typically used email to contact him about job opportunities.

“I couldn’t tell from his tone of voice what kind of conversation it was going to be. I was like, ‘Here it comes. Well, it’s been real; it’s been fun,’” Fauntleroy recalled with a laugh, saying he wondered if they were going to fire him. “I braced for impact.”

Then his manager joined the call, and Fauntleroy was really confused. As they began to tell him about “Hamilton” and the opening and how the show would love to have him, Fauntleroy went on the fastest and wildest rollercoaster ride of emotions in the span of a few seconds — from thinking he might be fired by his agent to being offered a dream job – and he began to cry.

He dried his tears, listened to the details from his agent and manager, and almost forgot that he had received a COVID-19 booster jab that day. A few minutes earlier, he had figured he was going to feel lousy from the shot for a couple of days. Then came the news about “Hamilton.”

“I was like, ‘You know what, I’m going to be just fine,’” he said with a laugh. “I’m going to be just fine.”

***

As big a fan of “Hamilton” as he’s been, Fauntleroy never saw the show live until he was hired to be in it (though he did watch it on Disney+ streaming service when it became available).

He was in New York visiting an aunt in 2015 when “Hamilton” hit Broadway and became such a hit. He was desperate to see it, but ticket prices were ridiculously high and it was almost impossible to get them anyway. For two or three nights that year, he and his aunt stood in line outside the theater, hoping to get cancellation tickets. Didn’t happen.

He laughed at the memory. “I remember thinking then that I have a higher chance of being in this show than getting tickets,” he recalled.

Asked if there’s any pressure being in a show that’s become so iconic in American theater, Fauntleroy said, “Yes, and also no.”

Yes, he said, because he knows audiences have certain expectations when coming to see “Hamilton,” and he doesn’t want to mess it up, but, no, because it’s such a blockbuster hit that “we know ‘Hamilton’ works as a piece of theater.”

“It’s not like we’re doing a brand-new show and every audience we have feels like a proving ground,” he said. “With ‘Hamilton,’ we know it works. It’s wonderfully staged and beautifully written, so there’s not a lot of work you have to put on it. You really can just surrender to the material.

“There is that thing, ‘It’s me doing it,’ and that’s scary, but at the same time, I know this piece works, and that’s where the pressure eases up quite a bit.”

And the long wait to reach the stage in “Hamilton”? Come to find out, it’s not that unusual in “Hamilton” world, Fauntleroy said.

“Everybody has their ‘Hamilton’ audition stories,” he says.

It’s still been a long wait, though, looking back, he’s not disappointed it took so long. He’s gained considerable experience and made a name for himself – he received a 2022 Drama League Awards nomination for Distinguished Performance for his role in an off-Broadway production of “Tambo & Bones” – and he’s generally more ready now to be in “Hamilton” than he would have been years ago.

“I’m grateful it didn’t happen for me at [age] 22 when I wanted it to happen,” he said. “I think there’s just so much more life I had to live; there was so much more refinement I had to go through as an artist that the other jobs I’ve had, the other people I’ve met afford that opportunity for me to grow in those ways.

“So now, stepping into this role, there’s a lot more that I know that I didn’t know five or six years ago, and I’m grateful for that,” Fauntleroy said. “It happened when it was supposed to.”