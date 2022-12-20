Altria Theater ranked in top 25 theaters in the U.S. by Pollstar

From staff reports
From the archives: 120 photos of Richmond during the December holidays
1950
This December 1950 image of East Broad Street at Fifth Street in downtown Richmond shows crowds of holiday shoppers visiting such stores as Baker's, Peoples Drug, Swatty's Pants, Haverty's Furniture and Raylass Department Store.
Staff
1951
In December 1951, the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force and Women’s Army Corps raised funds, through softball games, to purchase hundreds of Christmas toys for children under the care of the Richmond Social Service Bureau. From left are Henry Schwarzschild, chairman of the recruiters’ military manpower committee; Geraldine Rist, a child welfare official; Santa; and Capt. George Lescanec, commanding officer of the Richmond recruiting station.
Staff
1951
In December 1951, Mrs. Herbert Flax showed her daughter, Susan April, how the light candles on the menorah in celebration of Hanukkah at Temple Beth Israel in Richmond. Flax was chairwoman of Women’s Club gift shop.
Staff photo
1955
In December 1955, pedestrians scurried across a busy Broad Street at Fourth Street in downtown Richmond as Christmas shopping was in full swing. There were festivities planned all over town, including a party at the SPCA, a television special put on by local labor unions and holiday activities at area hospitals.
Times-Dispatch
1957
Lois Kilpatrick's daughter, Jan Kilpatrick, left, and her friend, Antoinette Long, both aged 4, with the Legendary Santa in 1957.
KILPATRICK FAMILY PHOTO
1963
In December 1963, workers in the Henrico Christmas Mother campaign sorted gifts of food and toys collected at county schools. The donations were then taken to the welfare department and distributed to needy families. The campaign also was nearing its cash contribution goal of $2,500.
Staff photo
1963
12-20-1963: Indians bring annual tribute: Chief Tecumseh Deerfoot Cook (right) and a delegation of his Pamunkey Indian tribe carried on an ancient Virginia tradition yesterday by bringing their annual Christmas tribute of game to the Governor. Helping out in the presentation to Governor Harrison on the Capitol steps are Walter Hill, 7, and Ann Hill, 11, with E. M. Bradby, Pamunkey councilman. This year's tribute included a large goose and three ducks, all bagged by Pamunkey huntsmen. After the formal presentation, Chief Cook led his followers in a brief danced executed to the beat of a tom-tom.
Carl Lynn
1966
In December 1966, drivers in a toll lane at the Richmond-Petersburg Turnpike’s Falling Creek interchange were greeted by a cheery holiday message instead of the usual illuminated “go” sign.
O'Neil
1968
On Dec. 23, 1968, Stanley S. Kidwell Jr. and his three children – from left, 5-year-old Rhanna, 7-year-old Megan and 8-year-old Wendy – watched the stuffed animals prance in the snow in the window display of Miller & Rhoads downtown. Under the direction of Addison Lewis, the Miller & Rhoads Christmas window displays became one of the most anticipated parts of the season in Richmond.
P.A. Gormus, Jr.
1973
In December 1973, the Jefferson Hotel’s lighted Christmas tree in the atrium was a rare bright spot during the energy crisis – most traditional holiday lights, from tree lights to candles in windows, remained dark during that year’s season. Huge Christmas tree at Jefferson Hotel is one of few lighted ones. Most other trees in public places in Richmond area are without lights this year.
Bob Jones
1973
In December 1973, Hal Weafer stood with one of his Christmas trees - he had been cutting down the fir balsam trees at his property in Maine and delivering them to Richmonders for 50 years. Weafer was a former first baseman for the minor-league Richmond Colts who later became a baseball umpire.
P.A.Gormus, Jr.
1973
On Christmas Eve 1973, 4-year-old Greg Murphey (front) and 6-year-old brother Scott slept by the fire at their Richmond home – hoping that Santa Claus would make some noise during his visit so that they could catch him at work, filling their stockings and leaving presents under the tree.
Bill Lane
1973
In December 1973, Al J. Schalow Jr. showed 3-year-old son John an in-progress creation. Schalow had been saving wood from his Christmas trees for several years and carving projects that could take up to a year.
Staff photo
1974
In December 1974, young members of Temple B’nai Shalom lighted candles on the menorah in celebration of Hanukkah. The synagogue, which was on Three Chopt Road in Henrico County, later merged with Temple Beth-El in Richmond.
Carl Lynn
1979
This December 1979 image shows “Bruce the Spruce,” a talking and singing Christmas tree that entertained children waiting to see Legendary Santa at Miller & Rhoads downtown. When Legendary Santa moved after the department store closed, Bruce followed along as well for a time – though he has yet to appear at the Children’s Museum of Virginia, where Legendary Santa can be found these days.
Carl Lynn
1982
In December 1982, a celebration of the seven-day Kwanzaa holiday began at Richmond’s Hippodrome Theater with a reading of the Nguzo Saba, the seven core principles, by Jamil Mulazim. Douglas Webber (left) and Umar Kenyatta lit symbolic candles. Kwanzaa, derived from the Swahili term for “first fruits,” was developed as an African-American celebration in the 1960s.
Masaaki Okada
1984
In December 1984, visitors lined up to tour the house at 2005 W. Grace St. in Richmond’s Fan District. That year, residents of the Church Hill and Fan neighborhoods opened their doors for Christmas house tours. Each tour had a theme – in the Fan, it was “The Elegance of Christmas.” Almost 200 volunteers assisted with tours, and 75 hosts shared their homes. On Grace Street, three newly renovated homes were featured, which contributed to long lines.
Staff photo
1988
In December 1988, a candlelight walk on Church Hill in Richmond was a highlight of the neighborhood’s annual weekend Christmas Festival. Other seasonal events around the city included a holiday musical at the Byrd Theatre and “Nutcracker” performances by the Richmond Ballet.
Staff photo
1990
In December 1990, comedian-actors Chevy Chase (right) and Steve Martin helped tether a balloon during the Jaycees Christmas parade in Richmond. The two were in town filming a music video for Paul Simon that took place during the parade. The video was for the song “Proof.”
Staff photo
1991
Here Comes Who? Santa Claus arrives at the Shops at Willow Lawn for the shopping mall's annual Santa Parade. The "jolly old elf" showed up last night in a wheeled sleigh pulled by a team of apparently well-fed reindeer, much to the delight of onlookers. Santa and his reindeer were accompanied in the parade through the mall parking lot by two police cars and a pickup truck.
Clement Britt
1996
Dexter Martin Jr. 3, tried on a Kufi (hat) and matching vest at the Capital City Kwanzaa Festival at the Ashe Center.
STEPHEN SALPUKAS
1997
Everybody's favorite cat, Garfield, in the form of a giant helium balloon, looks as if he's eyeing up a traffic signal for a snack as he makes his way down Broad Street in the Ukrop's /Retail Merchants Association Christmas parade. This photo was shot from the 6th Street Marketplace near parade's end.
Joe Mahoney
1997
Christmas decoration on homes. House at 9606 Asbury Court, home of Earl and Rose Phifer.
Don Long
1997
Long shadows and cold temperatures can mean only one thing, Maymont's annual Christmas Open House. These patrons are enjoying a chilly ride past the Dooley House.
Joe Mahoney
1997
Volunteers dressed up in their finest Victorian-era clothing at Maymont's annual Christmas Open House, Sunday. From left is Georgiann Davis, Edward Hayter Gerri Hayter, and Jeanine Kelly.
Joe Mahoney
1999
The Christmas parade of boat lights moves up river. The boats began their parade at the intermediate terminal where the Annabel Lee docks. December 11, 1999
STUART T. WAGNER
2000
Lead singer Olamina of the Awareness Art Ensemble, performs on stage at the Capital City Kwanzaa festival at Richmond Centre on Sat. 12/30/2000.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
2001
Adults joined young people at Temple Beth El School at 601 N. Parham Rd. in lighting menorahs as part of their celebration of Hanukah, which celebrates the rededication of the Temple of Jerusalem by Judas Maccabaeus in 165 BC. Singing and food were also a part of the celebration. The school is located in western Henrico County.
BRUCE PARKER
2001
The James River Boat Parade of Lights seen from Libby Hill Park . December 8 , 2001
CLEMENT BRITT
2002
Cooper Hamby , 2 yrs. old,(left), is not real thrilled with the Legendary Santa as his brother Jake Hamby, 4 yrs. old, waits patiently to tell santa what he would like for Christmas 11/30/02 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in downtown Richmond.
MARK GORMUS
2002
Members of the Marching Elites Association an award-winning JROTC high school group, paerforms during the annual Christmas Parade 12/7/02
Joe Mahoney
2003
Downtown Richmond illumionated on the evening of 12/5/03.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
2003
The colorful lights of a Christmas tree sparkle in the rain during the hoiliday illumination at James Center on 12/5/03.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
2003
James Center illuminated for the holidays on 12/5/03. The lights went on at 6:28pm.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
2004
Richmonders jammed the downtown area Friday evening for the annual Grand Illumination at the James Center.
JOE MAHONEY
2004
Newly weds Laurinda and Troy Robinson of Hanover were balloon handlers in the Ukrop's/Retail Merchants Association Christmas Parade. 12/04/04 They were married October 10.
TIMES-DISPATCH
2004
Christmas decorations surround 9716 Wendhurst Drive Monday, December 13, 2004.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2004
Some of the 20 boats in the 12th Annual James River Parade of Lights float east on the James River in this view from Libby Hill Park in Church Hill.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
2004
Helena Lewis of Goochland sits wrapped in a blanket in Libby Hill Park to view the start of the 12th Annual James River Parade of Lights.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
2005
Lee-Davis HS (Mechanicsville) Marching Band participated in the Ashland Christmas Parade held in Ashland Sunday, November 20, 2005.
Skip Rowland
2005
(From left) Alyssa Peaco, 7, and her sister Jenna, 9, kiss Santa's cheeks after showing him their Christmas letters during the Legendary Santa's opening weekend at the Children's Museum of Richmond on Saturday.
EVA RUSSO
2005
Emma Flynn, 5, of Richmond waits in line (on her father's shoulders) for her turn on the carousel at the grand illumination in Richmond, Va on 12/2/05.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
2005
(l-r) Jessica Vaughan, 12, Morgan Vaughan, 10, and Teresa Ofoia, 11 sit in a tree to get a better look at the stage and the popular (boy band) band B5 at the grand illumination in Richmond, Va. on 12/2/05. Radio Disney sponsored the "Jingle Jam" concert which also featured the sister trio Everlife. Both B5 and Everlife will be in the Richmond Christmas parade Saturday morning.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
2005
Legendary Santa and Snow Queen arrive at the Children's Museum in Richmond, VA Wed. Sept. 21, 2005. The Children's Museum will be the new home of Legendary Santa as well as house Genworth Financial's Holiday Village.
MARK GORMUS
2005
People have a good view of the Richmond skyline from Libby Hill after the James River Parade of Lights Saturday, December 10, 2005.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2006
Emanuel Crawford sells battery-powered 2006 glasses at the grand illumination in Richmond, Va.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
2006
The 21st annual Grand Illumination at the James Center in downtown Richmond VA Fri. Dec. 1,2006.
MARK GORMUS
2006
Attallah Muhammad (center), 9, performs with the other members of the Elegba Folklore Society during the drum call and processional at Saturday’s 2006 Capital City Kwanzaa Festival at the Richmond Convention Center.
EVA RUSSO
2006
Lit only by the glow from the thousands of lights on Bob Siceloff's yard, Chris Clore of Richmond cruises down Pine Grove Drive for a look at the neighborhood's tacky Christmas lights.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
2006
Bob Siceloff stands in front of his house on Pine Grove Drive on 11/30/06.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
2007
Two adjacent homes on Asbury Ct. in Henrico County.
JOE MAHONEY
2007
Caroline Morley, at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden's annual GardenFest of Lights. For photos like this, be sure to turn off the flash in order to capture the mood of the scene. And instead of saying "cheese!," allow your subjects to do as they please.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
2007
Although they missed the illumination itself because of traffic, Lexi Davis (in blue), 7, came with friends Morgan Brown (left), 11, and Cameron Brown, 8, all of Chesterfield, to see the lights after the James Center's Grand Illumination on Friday in downtown Richmond.
EVA RUSSO
2007
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden kicked off the holiday season last night with its GardenFest of Lights, a fantasyland of birds, flowers and butterflies as well as displays in the conservatory. This year, more than half a million lights celebrate the theme "Natural Splendors." Displayed on 11/23/07.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
2008
Isabella Swatosh (center), 7, of Richmond, tells Santa about convincing her dad to buy their Christmas tree in November this year as her sister, Laura (right), 5, stands by during the grand illumination at the James Center, in Richmond, on Friday, December 5, 2008.
EVA RUSSO
2008
Upton Martin III as Joseph; Victoria Quilter age 17 as Mary; and Martin's 3-week-old granddaughter Abigail Ewing as baby Jesus. They will be in the Nativity play at the Carilllon on Christmas Eve. Photo taken Wednesday, December 17, 2008.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2008
NASA astronaut Leland Melvin rides along West Broad St. during the 25th annual Ukrop's-Supervalu Christmas Parade. Melvin, a graduate of the University of Richmond, was the grand marshal of the parade.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
2008
The Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer float, handled by Supervalu employees, approaches a red light along Broad Street during the 25th annual Ukrop's-Supervalu Christmas Parade. Many of the floats had to be carefully tilted in order to pass beneath the traffic lights.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
2008
With the city’s skyline as the backdrop, the Richmond Boat Parade of Lights will travel along the James River, starting at 5 p.m. Dec. 10.
2008, DEAN HOFFMEYER/times-dispatch
2009
Nearly 1 million lights illuminate the houses of Bobny Phifer and his mother's house on
DEAN HOFFMEYER
2010
Legendary Santa at the Children's Museum of Richmond, 2010.
Children's Museum of Richmond
2010
The Jefferson tree lighting, Nov.29, 2010.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
2010
The Lengendary Santa descends the staircase at the Jefferson Hotel prior to the annual lighting of their Christmas tree on Nov. 29, 2010.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
2010
A giant Rudolph balloon drifted onto a stop light pole extending over W. Broad St. and deflated during the annual Dominion Christmas Parade in Richmond, VA Saturday, Dec. 4, 2010.
Lisa Salita
2010
At St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 50 nativity scenes were on display during the Court End Christmas event.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
2010
Desmund Burruss of Ashland holds Cameron Burruss, 4 as they watch the lights of the Grand Illumination in downtown Richmond, Va. on Dec. 3, 2010.
Dean Hoffmeyer
2010
The Rudolph balloon sustained a punctured forehead while flying along West Broad Street during the Dominion Christmas Parade, Dec. 4, 2010. In the foreground are two of the Harlem Globetrotters in the parade.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
2010
Dining room, decorated for Christmas, with actual china of the Dooley's seen along the Maymont House Holiday Tour, which is one of Richmond's classic Christmas-season events.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
2011
Rudolph quizically approached the traffic lights at N. Allen St during the 2011 Dominion Christmas Parade, held Saturday morning, December 3, 2011.
Skip Rowland Photography, Inc.
2012
(L-R) Stephanie Johnson laughs as she and her friend Brittney Harrison pose for a friend as they kiss a reindeer during the Grand Illumination at the James Center Friday, November 30, 2012.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2012
Trees at the James Center are full of leaves during the Grand Illumination Friday, November 30, 2012.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2012
Players in the 81st annual Richmond Nativity Pageant wait before entering for their scene on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012. The Christmas pageant tells the story of the birth of Jesus through music and scriptures, and this year's edition had the addition of a moon hanging overhead.
Dean Hoffmeyer
2013
Dancers from Jessica Morgan's School of Dance perform in the Christmas Parade in Richmond on Dec. 7, 2013
DEAN HOFFMEYER
2013
Parents Alison and Rob Anderson encourage Asher to head back to his sister Marley and Santa during an Easter Seals Sensitive Santa evening at the Children's Museum of Richmond on Broad St. in Richmond VA Tues. Dec. 10, 2013.
Mark Gormus
2014
After illuminating the Jefferson Hotel Christmas tree, Santa greets children after the event on December 1, 2014.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
2014
After the finale of the Jefferson Hotel tree lighting, Santa poses with children in front of the newly lit tree at the historic Richmond hotel on December 1, 2014.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
2014
Finnegan, the golden lab, seemed relaxed as his owners, Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, at podium, and First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe, beside podium, right, announced that John and Virginia Carroll of Claybrooke Farm in Louisa County will present this years official Executive Mansion Christmas tree and Bill and Gwen Jones of Jones Tree Farm in Spotsylvania County will present the wreaths to the Mansion during a ceremony in front of the Executive Mansion in Richmond, VA Monday, Dec. 1, 2014.
BOB BROWN
2014
Richmond Christmas Mother Maya Smart hangs snowflakes she cut out of coffee filters Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2014, in the windows of a trolley that will be her ride in the Dominion Christmas Parade in Richmond, VA on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014.
BOB BROWN
2014
Frank Hudak, Mr. Christmas on Dec. 4, 2014
DEAN HOFFMEYER
2014
Clyde Goode gave GeoShae Goode, 5, a lift for a view of the Richmond Grand Illumination on Dec. 5, 2014
DEAN HOFFMEYER
2014
Harlem Globetrotter Moose Weekes reacts after helping Trevor Musgrove, 6, spin the ball on his finger during the Dominion Christmas Parade, Dec. 6, 2014.
P. Kevin Morley
2014
While her mother Tempest Pritchett holds her, Peyton Wilson, 4, yells "Olaf!" after spotting the character from the movie "Frozen" during the Dominion Christmas Parade, Dec. 6, 2014.
P. Kevin Morley
2014
Ronald Ragland plays Christmas tunes in the 3200 block of Cary Street, in Carytown, Dec. 16, 2014. Ragland, of Richmond, said of his sidewalk performances, "I just enjoy it. I'm a people person. Some people say I sound good." His guitar case is open on the sidewalk for passers-by to drop tokens of appreciation for his music. One of the songs he plays is "Johnny B. Goode."
P. Kevin Morley
2014
Gavin Andreycak, 18-month-old, of Midlothian, is not quite happy with Legendary Santa as he is photographed at Children's Museum in Richmond on Saturday, December 20, 2014.
Daniel Sangjib Min
2015
Tacky Lights at 12618 Dawnridge Court, Midlothian. Christmas in Margaritaville features a wave-riding Santa and boogie board reindeer.
JOE MAHONEY
2015
Kermit the Frog flies low to onlookers during the Dominion Christmas Parade along West Broad Street. Kermit measures 60-ft. tall. Dec. 5, 2015.
P. KEVIN MORLEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
2015
A member of the Acca Shriners Motor Patrol drives along West Broad Street during the Dominion Christmas Parade, Dec. 5, 2015
P. KEVIN MORLEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
2015
Brandon Adkins of the Chickahominy Indian Tribe dances with others during the Dominion Christmas Parade, Dec. 5, 2015.
P. KEVIN MORLEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
2015
Lewis Ginter Garden Fest of Lights, Tuesday 12/8/2015
JAMES WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
2015
Imani Bell performed in December 2015 with the Elegba Folklore Society dancers during the Capital City Kwanzaa Festival at the Altria Theater.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
2016
A large tree adorns the conservatory at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. The Dominion Gardenfest of Lights begins on Friday Nov. 25, 2016.
SHELBY LUM / TIMES-DISPATCH
2016
A train set made with stained glass houses at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. The Dominion Gardenfest of Lights begins on Friday Nov. 25, 2016.
SHELBY LUM / TIMES-DISPATCH
2016
A train set with stained glass houses at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. The Dominion Gardenfest of Lights begins on Friday Nov. 25, 2016.
SHELBY LUM / TIMES-DISPATCH
2016
Lights illuminate the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. The Dominion Gardenfest of Lights begins on Friday Nov. 25, 2016.
SHELBY LUM / TIMES-DISPATCH
2016
A standing-room-only crowd watched the traditional Christmas tree light up at the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond, VA Monday, Nov. 28, 2016.
BOB BROWN
2016
Beth Bailey and Bruce Green with their dog Ellie in front of their home in the Fan that is part of the Tacky Lights tour. Photographed Wednesday Dec. 14, 2016.
SHELBY LUM / TIMES-DISPATCH
2016
Marc Leslie decorates his Oregon Hill home at 408 South Laurel Street for Christmas every year. Photo was taken on Tuesday, December 13, 2016.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2016
Star Wars movie reenactors wait for Richmond Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 3, 2016.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
2016
Santa waves to the crowd during the Ashland Hanover Olde Time Christmas Parade. 11/20/2016
HOLLY PRESTIDGE
2017
The GardenFest of Lights at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden theme this year is "Naturally Ever After: Stories in Lights" and it highlights fairy tales and other stories. Photographed Monday Nov. 20, 2017.
SHELBY LUM/TIMES-DISPATCH
2017
The lights turn on during the taping of ABC's "Great Christmas Light Fight" at the Phifers home on Tuesday Oct. 17, 2017.
SHELBY LUM/TIMES-DISPATCH
2017
The Richmond skyline lights up during the Grand Illumination on Friday Dec. 1, 2017.
TIMES-DISPATCH
2017
Star Wars' Chewbacca donned a Santa hat during the annual Christmas Parade down Broad Street on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
2017
A giant balloon character takes a bow to duck a traffic signal during the annual Christmas Parade down Broad Street on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
2017
Tacky Lights: at 14309 Long Hill Road in Brandermill. Photographed on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
2017
Joe Stankus and his wife, Brenda, got in some last minute shopping in Carytown on Christmas Eve on Sunday, December 25, 2017.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
2017
Elizabeth Walter, L, leads Artie and driver Armistead Wellford and passengers olong a ride during an Old-Fashioned Christmas held at Maymont on Sunday, December 3, 2017.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
2017
Carolers entertained during an Old-Fashioned Christmas held at Maymont on Sunday, December 3, 2017.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
2018
The GardenFest of Lights with the theme "Bringing Art to Light" at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden on Monday Nov. 19, 2018.
SHELBY LUM/TIMES-DISPATCH
2018
The GardenFest of Lights with the theme "Bringing Art to Light" at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden on Monday Nov. 19, 2018.
SHELBY LUM/TIMES-DISPATCH
2018
Crowds gather for the 32nd tree lighting ceremony at the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond on Monday Nov. 26, 2018.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
2018
The 34th Annual Grand Illumination of the James Center marks the start of the holiday season in Richmond. Santa, the Snow Queen, and Jack Frost, were among the characters greeting the crowd at the event.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
2018
Balloons are marched down Broad Street during the 35th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade on Saturday Dec. 1, 2018.
TIMES-DISPATCH
2018
Abby Miller lights the first candle on the menorah as Grant Hewitt waits to light the second one at the Weinstein Jewish Community Center Monday, December 3, 2018. They joined other members of the JCC's Kids Place After School program in observing the second day of Hanukkah.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2018
Mayor Levar Stoney lights the first candle during the Capital City Kwanzaa Festival at MLK Middle School Saturday, December 29, 2018.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2018
Christmas prep at Maymont. The Lion in Almost-Winter.
JOE MAHONEY
2018
Christmas prep at Maymont. The South Portico.
JOE MAHONEY