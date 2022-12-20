Altria Theater ranked in top 25 theaters in the U.S. by Pollstar

Altria Theater, owned by the city of Richmond and operated by ASM Global, made the top 25 list of theaters in the U.S. in Pollstar’s 2022 year-end rankings.

The Altria Theater, with a seating capacity of 3,610, was ranked at No. 24, just behind California's Microsoft Theater.

The top spot went to Radio City Music Hall in New York with a seating capacity of 6,013. The Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas came in at No. 2., followed by The Theatre at Resorts World in Las Vegas at No. 3.

Closer to home, The Anthem in D.C. was ranked No. 11.

Last year, Altria Theater also ranked No. 24 in the Pollstar report.

“We are immensely proud to claim Altria Theater as a world-wide top performing theatrical venue,” said Altria Theater General Manager Glenn Major. “Since our return to live performances in late 2021, our venue and the sheer number of patrons coming through the doors have proven that live entertainment in Richmond is back and better than ever.”

In addition to Altria Theater, Pollstar also ranked several other Richmond venues in their year-end report, including the Tin Pan, ranking the #117 Top Club in the World for 2022, and Altria Theater’s sister venue Dominion Energy Center, ranking as the #89 Theater in the World for 2022.