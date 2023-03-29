The Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia has named Shakia Gullette Warren its new executive director. Her first day will be May 1.

The Black History Museum has been without an executive director since last year when Marland Buckner Jr., the interim executive director, stepped down. He served in the role after the death of the museum’s previous director, Adele C. Johnson, in April 2021.

Warren takes the position after a lengthy nationwide search. She most recently served as director at The Concord House Museum and Historic Site in Prince George’s County, Md. A graduate of Fisk University, she has worked as a public historian for more than 10 years and has experience as a community engagement specialist.

“We are thrilled that Shakia accepted our offer to join BHMVA,” Dr. Monroe Harris, president of the board of directors, said in a statement. Harris has been serving as the volunteer interim executive director since Buckner stepped down. “Her background and knowledge, coupled with her evident passion for telling the stories of African Americans makes her an ideal fit to lead our team.”

“I am truly honored to serve in this capacity and follow in the footsteps of the changemakers who came before me,” Warren said in a statement. “BHMVA is a remarkable institution with an extremely talented team with deep roots in Richmond’s community, and I look forward to fully immersing myself into Virginia’s rich culture and leading the institution into its next transformational stage.”

The Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia is at a pivotal time in its history. The museum is currently celebrating its 40th anniversary.

The museum is also now the owner of 13 Confederate monuments that were removed from Richmond, including the most recently removed A.P. Hill monument. The city transferred ownership of the monuments to the museum in late 2021, and the museum is now responsible for deciding what to do with them.

“We are currently gathering data and opinions from stakeholders and the community on the most appropriate steps for the disposition of the artifacts,” Harris said earlier this year.

The Black History Museum is partnering with The Valentine and other local cultural organizations to decide what to do with the monuments.

“We’re been in conversation with the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, the American Civil War Museum, the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU and The Valentine to come up with the game plan,” Harris said earlier this year. The museum also has a survey on its website asking the public for input on the monuments.

The museum is planning to lend four of the Confederate monuments to California’s Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles for an art exhibition called “Monuments.” Previously scheduled for the fall, that exhibit has been moved to the fall of 2025. The museum has also loaned the statue of Jefferson Davis to The Valentine, where it is on view in its 2020 state, lying down and splattered with paint, as a part of The Valentine’s “This is Richmond, Virginia” exhibition.

The Black History Museum said that Warren is looking forward to working on community engagement and connecting with communities in her new role.

Warren previously worked with the Missouri Historical Society in St. Louis, Mo. on the African American History Initiative, for which she created a program series called “How Did We Get Here: Conversations about Race, Anti-Blackness, and Identity.”

Prior to her work in St. Louis, she was a curator at the Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis, Md., where she created numerous exhibitions highlighting Maryland’s African American history and culture including, “Untold Stories: Athletes of Maryland’s Four Historically Black Colleges and Universities.”

Warren was named one of “25 African American Leaders Under 40” by the St. Louis American newspaper and is a member of the Association of African American Museums, where she participated in an executive training program for museum leaders.

“Shakia understands the museum’s potential and she is excited to help us achieve all we are capable of becoming as we seek to educate and inform all people about the history and culture of Black Virginians,” Harris said.

The Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia is located at 122 W. Leigh St.

