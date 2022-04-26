Broadway in Richmond announces new season

Broadway in Richmond has announced its 2022-2023 season which will include the return of “Hamilton,” plus “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” “The Book of Mormon,” “Les Misérables” and more.
“Never before has Broadway In Richmond presented nine musicals in a single season,” organizers said in a statement announcing the new season.
“Hamilton” will return in April 2023 for a two-week run, for the first time since 2019. The new season is also bringing three premieres to Richmond including “Dear Evan Hansen” in October, “Pretty Woman: The Musical” in November, and “Hadestown” in May and June next year.
“Dear Evan Hansen”: Oct. 18-23
“Pretty Woman: The Musical”: Nov. 22-27
“Hairspray”: Jan. 24-29, 2023
“Hamilton”: April 11-23, 2023
“Hadestown”: May 31-June 4, 2023
“Ain’t Too Proud”: July 11-16, 2023
Broadway in Richmond is also bringing three add-on shows, that won’t be included in the typical six show subscription, but which can be added on as needed. These shows include:
“Wicked”: Aug. 31-Sept. 11
“The Book of Mormon”: Feb. 10-11, 2023
“Les Misérables”: March 22-26
All performances will be held at the Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. Subscriptions for the six shows are on sale starting at $265.50. Individual show tickets will be announced as each performance approaches.
For more information, call (800) 514-ETIX (3849) or visit www.Broadway
InRichmond.com.
The hot list: Spring and summer books from Richmond & Virginia authors
"American Royalty"
“American Royalty: A Novel” Tracey Livesay, June 28, Avon, $15.99
This buzzworthy romance from a Fredericksburg formerattorney-turned-author and mother of three sounds like a dishy, page-turning version of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle affair. In “American Royalty,” a British prince falls for a daring American rapper with ups and downs, and hopes for a happily ever after. Named a most anticipated novel of the year from Buzzfeed, Essence, PopSugar and Publishers Weekly.
“Make It a Double"
“Make It a Double: From Wretched to Wondrous: Tales of One Woman’s Lifelong Discovery of Whisky” Shelley Sackier, June 7, Pegasus Books, $27.95
Shelley Sackier braved the “all boys club” of the whisky world to become a director at Reservoir Distillery in Richmond. Initially nauseated by her first sip, a trip to Scotland eventually had her falling head over heels for the whisky craft. Here, she seeks to explore the history, science, and magic that goes into a bottle of whisky. This isn’t her first run at the page, Sackier is also the author of three young adult novels. Reservoir Distillery will be hosting a launch party for the book onJune 12.
“The Good Left Undone”
“The Good Left Undone” Adriana Trigiani, April 26, Dutton, $28
Although she now lives in New York City, we still like to claim Trigiani as one of Virginia’s own, especially considering how her Virginia roots rocketed her to literary fame. Based on a true story, “The Good Left Undone” is an epic tale of three generations of Tuscan artisans with one remarkable secret. Trigiani will visit the Ashland Book Festival for a conversation with David Baldacci on May 7. Online subscription service Book of the Month picked “The Good Left Undone” to be one of the five books in its April selections for its members.
"Wastelands"
“Wastelands: The True Story of a Farm Country on Trial” Corban Addison, June 7, Knopf, $30
Addison, once a Charlottesville attorney, is now a bestselling novelist. This non-fiction work examines a tight-knit, rural North Carolina community’s legal fight against the polluting practices of Smithfield Foods in theirits coastal backyard. The book has been described “as vivid and fast paced as a novel.”
“KosherSoul”
“KosherSoul” Michael W. Twitty, Aug. 9, Amistad, $28.99
As a Black, Jewish, Southern and gay food enthusiast, Fredericksburg’s Michael Twitty is a James Beard award-winning food writer. He returns this summer with “KosherSoul,” a food memoir that celebrates the intersection of African and Jewish cuisine. Part memoir, part recipe book (collard green lasagna, anyone?), “KosherSoul” is an exploration of selfhood born at a crossroads of race.
"Raising Lazarus"
“Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Drug Crisis” Beth Macy, Aug. 16, Little, Brown and Co., $30
The Roanoke native follows up her bestselling “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America” with “Raising Lazarus” offering thoughtful and researched solutions to the opioid crisis. The former reporter got started writing about opioid abuse for The Roanoke Times before going on to write bestselling books. If you haven’t watched “Dopesick” on Hulu, filmed in Virginia and featuring popular locations like the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, schedule a binge session before “Lazarus” hits shelves.
“The Devil’s Half Acre"
“The Devil’s Half Acre: The Untold Story of How One Woman Liberated the South’s Most Notorious Slave Jail” Kristen Green, released in April, Seal Press, $17.99
A bestselling author and former Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter, Green tells the story of Richmond’s Mary Lumpkin, an enslaved woman who inherited her white slaveholder’s jail, Lumpkin’s Slave Jail, upon his death after bearing his children.
“The Sisters of Luna Island”
“The Sisters of Luna Island” Stacy Hackney, released in April, Simon & Schuster Young Adult, $17.99
Described as a makeover of “Little Women” with a witchy twist, “The Sisters of Luna Island” is about a 12-year-old girl who has to break a centuries-old curse or risk losing her beloved sisters. The author worked as a lawyer before turning to books full time. She lives in Richmond with her husband, four sons and their rescue dog, Albert.
"The Baba Yaga Mask"
“The Baba Yaga Mask” Kris Spisak, released in April, Wyatt MacKenzie Publishing, $15.95
This debut novel from a Midlothian author has a timely Ukrainian twist. In Ukranian folklore, the Baba Yaga is a supernatural woman who may help or hinder those who encounter her. In “The Baba Yaga Mask,” two sisters head off on a trip across eastern Europe to find their Ukrainian grandmother who is lost on a trans-Atlantic flight and who they suspect may be a true Baba Yaga.