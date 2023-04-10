A regular collaborator of the Coen Brothers, Roger Deakins’ cinematography credits include “The Big Lebowski,” “The Shawshank Redemption,” “O Brother, Where Art Thou?,” “No Country for Old Men,” and in the 2010s, “Sicario” and “Blade Runner 2049,” among many others. Deakins’ work in documentary and still photography were influential to the development of his style and ethos around cinematography; when first graduating from film school, his inspirations included observational filmmaker Frederick Wiseman. But he eventually turned toward fiction filmmaking when he started to have ethical questions about the nature of documentary work. His multi-genre experience lends his shots a sense of naturalism, which is counterbalanced by deep intentionality around the composition. He’s also known for the way he uses light and shadows to create depth within the frame while using only minimal color.