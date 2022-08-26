Comedians headed to Richmond this fall: Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Brian Posehn

The big news this fall is comedy.

Richmond is in store for some top notch comedians this fall, starting with Chris Rock's two nights of stand-up in October, Jerry Seinfeld's already sold-out show in December (sorry, "Seinfeld" fans), Brian Posehn from "Mr. Show" at the Sandman and more.

Check out these comedians headed this way to the RVA:

Comedy

Chris Rock heads to the Altria Theater on Oct. 25-26 for two eagerly anticipated nights of stand-up, following the Will Smith slap at the Oscars. etix.com

Jerry Seinfeld performs his latest stand-up routine at the Altria Theater on Dec. 2. Tickets are already sold out.

Bruce Bruce, Sommore, Lavell Crawford and Ali Siddiq bring “The Royal Show” to Altria on Nov. 18. Staten Island, N.Y., comedian Sal Vulcano heads to Dominion Energy Center on Oct. 28. . Comedian Taylor Tomlinson will take the stage at Dominion Energy Center on Nov. 4. etix.com

Prolific comedian Brian Posehn, known for his writing on “Mr. Show” and appearing on “The Sarah Silverman Program,” plays The Sandman Comedy Club on Oct. 20-22. Most recently, he’s appeared on the popular Disney+ show “The Mandalorian,” the Netflix show “Lady Dynamite” and FX’s “You’re the Worst.” www.sandmancomedyclub.com

At the Funny Bone, D.L. Hughley takes the stage Sept. 16-18, T.J. Miller brings his stand-up show on Dec. 2-3, plus many others. http://richmond.funnybone.com/