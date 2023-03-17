Broadway In Richmond has announced its 2023-2024 season.

“Disney’s Frozen” will kick off the new season in October, followed by "Six," a hit musical about the six wives of Henry VIII, family favorite “Annie” in January, “To Kill a Mockingbird" in February, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” in April and fan favorite “Beetlejuice” in June.

These five shows are Richmond premieres. “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” will also return for the holidays in December.

All performances will be held at the Altria Theater at 6 N. Laurel St.

The six-show season ticket package is on sale now. Season tickets start at $233 (plus applicable fees) and can be purchased at (804) 592-3401 or BroadwayInRichmond.com.