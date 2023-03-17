Broadway In Richmond has announced its 2023-2024 season, which will kick off in October with Disney's "Frozen."

“Frozen” will be followed by "Six," a hit musical about the six wives of Henry VIII, in November; family favorite “Annie” in January; “To Kill a Mockingbird" in February; “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” in April; and fan favorite “Beetlejuice” in June.

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” will also return for the holidays in December as an additional show.

All performances will be held at the Altria Theater at 6 N. Laurel St.

The six-show season ticket package is on sale now. Season tickets start at $233 (plus applicable fees) and can be purchased at (804) 592-3401 or BroadwayInRichmond.com.