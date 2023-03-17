From staff reports
Broadway In Richmond has announced its 2023-2024 season, which will kick off in October with Disney's "Frozen."
“Frozen” will be followed by "Six," a hit musical about the six wives of Henry VIII, in November; family favorite “Annie” in January; “To Kill a Mockingbird" in February; “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” in April; and fan favorite “Beetlejuice” in June.
“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” will also return for the holidays in December as an additional show.
All performances will be held at the Altria Theater at 6 N. Laurel St.
The six-show season ticket package is on sale now. Season tickets start at $233 (plus applicable fees) and can be purchased at (804) 592-3401 or
BroadwayInRichmond.com.
Top five weekend events: St. Patrick's Day at The Answer, Hardywood, O'Toole's and more
St. Patrick's Day Weekend at O’Toole’s
Thursday-Saturday
O'Toole's kicks off St. Patrick's Day festivities with an Irish wake starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, a tradition begun in order to allow Catholics fasting for Lent to drink alcohol. On Friday and Saturday, there will be bagpipers, Irish bands and food specials, such as corned beef and cabbage, shepherd's pie, and fish and chips, all day long. Music starts at 11 a.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday at 4800 Forest Hill Ave. (804) 233-1781 or
https://otoolesrestaurant.com
Virginia Opera "La Traviata"
Friday and Sunday
"La Traviata" — a timeless love story about Violetta, a famed Parisian courtesan who abandons her past to pursue true love with Alfredo, only to have their relationship threatened by the shame of his family — is headed to Dominion Energy Center. 8 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 600 E. Grace St. Tickets start at $25. (804) 592-3330 or
www.dominionenergycenter.com
The Answer Brewpub St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
Saturday
The Answer Brewpub throws its outdoor St. Patrick's Day Celebration with three food trucks, including Eat My Eggroll and Noah's Rockin' Buns, and a beer trailer pouring a wide range of brews, including special releases created exclusively for the event. Noon-6 p.m. 6008 W. Broad St. Free entry; pay as you go. (804) 282-1248 or
theanswerbrewpub.com
The Acrobats of Cirque-tacular
Saturday
The circus is coming to town as The Acrobats of Cirque-tacular take over The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen for a night of mind-bending acrobatics, artistry and illusion featuring a cast of aerialists, contortionists, fire artists and more in a performance fit for the whole family. 7-9 p.m. 2880 Mountain Road, Glen Allen. $40. (804) 261-2787 or
www.artsglenallen.com
St. Patrick's Day Celebration at Hardywood West Creek
Saturday
Head to Hardywood West Creek to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a full day of festive live music, Irish dancing, food trucks serving up Irish fare, plenty of Irish red ale to cheers to, and more. Noon-8 p.m. at 820 Sanctuary Trail Drive. Free to attend; pay as you go. (804) 420-2420 or
www.hardywood.com
