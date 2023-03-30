The lottery for $10 tickets to Broadway in Richmond's "Hamilton" will start Friday, March 31.

"Hamilton," the Broadway hot ticket, is headed to Richmond's Altria Theater for a two week run from April 11-23.

Starting Friday, Broadway in Richmond will open a digital lottery for $10 tickets.

Here’s how to enter the lottery:

Use the official app for “Hamilton,” available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (hamiltonmusical.com/app).

The lottery will open on Friday at 10 a.m. will close on Thursday, April 6 at 12 p.m. for tickets to the April 11-16 performances. The lottery for the second week of performances will start on April 14 at 10 a.m. and close on April 20 for the April 18-23 performances.

No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets at $10.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Regular tickets to "Hamilton," which typically range from $49 to $179, can be purchased at https://broadwayinrichmond.com or (800) 514-3849.