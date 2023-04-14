From staff reports
'Hamilton' tickets go on sale Monday for Richmond run.
Fear not,
Broadway In Richmond and “Hamilton” fans. The show will go on in Richmond and on stages across the country.
Earlier this week, actors and stage managers from the touring production of “Hamilton” handed out leaflets outside the Altria Theater, warning of the possibility of an upcoming strike.
The theatrical union, representing over 50,000 actors and stage managers across the nation, had authorized a strike that would have halted all union touring performances. The union was asking for increases in per diem payments to cover housing and food costs when members are on the road.
On Thursday morning, the Actors’ Equity Association reached a tentative agreement with The Broadway League for a new touring contract after 24 hours of negotiations. The new agreement, if approved by Equity’s membership, would remain in place for three years.
For now, the possibility of a strike has been averted.
“Hamilton” kicked off its two-week run at the Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., on Tuesday night and is scheduled to run through April 23.
Top five weekend events: 'Hamilton,' Butterflies Live!, Swine & Brine
'Hamilton'
Now running
“Hamilton” returns to Richmond for the first time since the pandemic with a two-week run. Get ready for all the songs, such as “My Shot” and “Wait for It,” from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway smash hit about America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. Times vary through April 23. Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $49 to $179 (plus applicable fees). A lottery for a select number of $10 seats is also available for performances. (800) 514-3849 or
www.BroadwayInRichmond.com
M&T Bank Butterflies Live!
Beginning Saturday Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden begins its “M&T Bank Butterflies Live!” exhibit this weekend, inviting you to get up close and personal with the wonder of nature as its Conservatory’s North Wing transforms into a colorful world of tropical and native butterflies with daily releases of new butterflies and unique displays showcasing the butterfly lifecycle and various moths. 9 a.m.-4:15 p.m. daily through Oct. 9. 1800 Lakeside Ave. $8-$17. (804) 262-9887 or www.lewisginter.org
Stephanie Gross
Elephant & Piggie's 'We Are In a Play!'
Starts Friday Witness the magic of Mo Willems’ beloved children’s book characters coming to life on stage as the Virginia Repertory Theatre presents “Elephant & Piggie’s ‘We Are in a Play!,’” an adventurous production focused on the playful world of Gerald the Elephant and Piggie the Pig as they team up to tackle challenges, belt out tunes and tickle each other’s funny bone. Times vary through May 7. 4204 Hermitage Road. $21. (804) 282-2620 or www.va-rep.org
Benja Photography
Swine & Brine
Saturday Get ready to pig out as Ardent Craft Ales hosts its family-friendly Swine & Brine shindig for the first time since 2019, celebrating pork, seafood and brews with an array of local restaurants serving up a food feast and more, plus a full lineup of Ardent beers, local ciders and sparkling wine will be available. Noon-8 p.m. 3200 W. Leigh St. Free to attend; pay as you go. (804) 359-1605 or www.ardentcraftales.com
Ardent Craft Ales
Earth Day Celebration
Saturday Chesterfield County goes green this weekend with its first Earth Day Festival, bringing together local departments, businesses and nonprofits to promote eco-friendly practices with a family-friendly day of entertainment, demonstrations, food trucks, outdoor activities and more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 10300 Courthouse Road. Free. (804) 796-7100 or www.chesterfield.gov
Heritage Space, Heritage Images via Getty Images