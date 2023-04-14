Fear not, Broadway In Richmond and “Hamilton” fans. The show will go on in Richmond and on stages across the country.

Earlier this week, actors and stage managers from the touring production of “Hamilton” handed out leaflets outside the Altria Theater, warning of the possibility of an upcoming strike.

The theatrical union, representing over 50,000 actors and stage managers across the nation, had authorized a strike that would have halted all union touring performances. The union was asking for increases in per diem payments to cover housing and food costs when members are on the road.

On Thursday morning, the Actors’ Equity Association reached a tentative agreement with The Broadway League for a new touring contract after 24 hours of negotiations. The new agreement, if approved by Equity’s membership, would remain in place for three years.

For now, the possibility of a strike has been averted.

“Hamilton” kicked off its two-week run at the Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., on Tuesday night and is scheduled to run through April 23.