'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen,' 'Pretty Woman:' Broadway in Richmond announces new season

Broadway in Richmond has announced its 2022-2023 season which will include the return of “Hamilton,” plus “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” “The Book of Mormon,” “Les Misérables” and more.

“Never before has Broadway In Richmond presented nine musicals in a single season,” organizers said in a statement announcing the new season.

“Hamilton” will return in April 2023 for a two week run, for the first time since 2019. The new season is also bringing three premieres to Richmond including “Dear Evan Hansen” in October, “Pretty Woman: The Musical” in November, and “Hadestown” in May and June next year.

Here is the schedule:

“Dear Evan Hansen”: Oct. 18-23

“Pretty Woman: The Musical”: Nov. 22-27

“Hairspray”: Jan. 24-29, 2023

“Hamilton”: April 11-23, 2023

“Hadestown”: May 31-June 4, 2023

“Ain’t Too Proud”: July 11-16, 2023

Broadway in Richmond is also bringing three add-on shows, that won’t be included in the typical six show subscription, but which can be added on as needed. These shows include:

“Wicked”: Aug. 31-Sept. 11

“The Book of Mormon”: Feb. 10-11, 2023

“Les Misérables”: March 22-26

All performances will be held at the Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. Subscriptions for the six shows are on sale starting at $265.50. Individual show tickets will be announced as each performance approaches.

For more information, call (800) 514-ETIX (3849) or visit www.Broadway InRichmond.com.