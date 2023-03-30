The lottery for $10 tickets to Broadway in Richmond's
"Hamilton" will start Friday , March 31.
"Hamilton," the Broadway hot ticket, is headed to Richmond's Altria Theater for a two-week run from April 11-23.
Starting Friday, Broadway in Richmond will open a digital lottery for $10 tickets.
Here’s how to enter the lottery:
Use the official app for “Hamilton,” available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (hamiltonmusical.com/app).
The lottery will open on Friday at 10 a.m. and will close on Thursday, April 6, at noon for tickets to the April 11-16 performances. A second lottery will start on April 14 at 10 a.m. and close on April 20 for the April 18-23 performances.
"Hamilton" heads to Richmond in April.
Joan Marcus
No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or participate.
Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets at $10 each.
Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.
Regular tickets to "Hamilton," which typically range from $49 to $179, can be purchased at
broadwayinrichmond.com or (800) 514-3849.
Top five weekend events: Hatch Anniversary Bash, Eggstravaganza & NASCAR
Hatch Food Hall Anniversary Bash
Saturday Hatch Local Food Hall celebrates the one-year anniversary of its opening with a block party full of food specials, beer and cocktail collaborations, DJs and an array of activities, such as free carnival games, face painting, magic tricks and more. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. 400 Hull St. Free entry; pay as you go. www.hatchlocalfoodhall.com
Lynx Ventures
NASCAR
Friday-Sunday Strap in as NASCAR drifts into town for the Richmond Raceway’s Toyota Spring Race Weekend, a three-day affair of nonstop racing action featuring the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Whelen Modified Series, plus fan experiences and entertainment options for the whole family, including a Kids Zone, giveaways, photo ops and more. Races start at 6:30 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and 3:30 p.m. Sunday. 600 E. Laburnum Ave. Tickets start at $25 to $35. (866) 455-7223 or www.richmondraceway.com
David M. Lawrence
Taste of Brookland Park
Friday After a three-year hiatus, the annual Taste of Brookland Park street festival makes a comeback to shine a spotlight on the restaurants and businesses that call the historic district home, inviting the Richmond community to explore the streets and discover all that the neighborhood has to offer, with different specials and discounts on everything from local cuisine and sweet tooth cravings to a fresh haircut, art supplies and more. 4-7 p.m. along West Brookland Park Boulevard. Pay as you go. www.facebook.com/HistoricBrooklandPark
Sydney Davis
Richmond Symphony at Dominion Energy Center
Saturday and Sunday Conductor Valentina Peleggi leads the Richmond Symphony, chorus and soloists in performances of Mahler’s Symphony No. 2, the “Resurrection” Symphony, at the Dominion Energy Center this weekend, giving audiences two chances to witness the monumental piece of music performed live. 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. 600 E. Grace St. Tickets start at $15. (804) 788-1212 or www.richmondsymphony.com
Easter Egg Hunt & Eggstravangza
Saturday The Ride On Cannon Foundation and Chesterfield Parks and Recreation are throwing an Easter Egg Hunt & Extravaganza at Bensley Park with 10,000 Easter eggs, 350 toys and more than 100 bikes to give away. There also will be visits from the Easter Bunny, a bounce house, balloon art, face painting, live music, food trucks and vendors. Noon-4 p.m.; Easter egg hunt begins at 2 p.m. 2900 Drewry’s Bluff Road, North Chesterfield. (804) 768-7904 or www.chesterfield.gov
AP/Steve Bloom