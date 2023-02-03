"The Book of Mormon" is headed to Richmond for a two day run Feb. 10 and 11. If you're interested in finding tickets on the cheap, you're in luck.

Organizers have announced a daily lottery for $25 tickets.

Enter the lottery by visiting www.BroadwayInRichmond.com and clicking on the “Enter The Digital Lottery” button.

The digital lottery is open for entries the day prior to each performance, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The lottery will be available for three performances: Friday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Tickets to Broadway in Richmond presentation of "The Book of Mormon" normally run $48.50-$128.50.

"The Book of Mormon" was created by "South Park" originators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, along with Robert Lopez.

"The Book of Mormon" is the winner of nine Tony Awards and the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Lottery winners will be randomly selected and contacted via email to process their payment; tickets will be available at Will Call for pickup one hour prior to showtime. The Altria Box Office is located at 6 N. Laurel St., 804-592-3368 or www.altriatheater.com.