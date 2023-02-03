From staff reports
"The Book of Mormon" is headed to Richmond for a two day run Feb. 10 and 11. If you're interested in finding tickets on the cheap, you're in luck.
Organizers have announced a daily lottery for $25 tickets.
Enter the lottery by visiting
www.BroadwayInRichmond.com and clicking on the “Enter The Digital Lottery” button.
The digital lottery is open for entries the day prior to each performance, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The lottery will be available for three performances: Friday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Tickets to Broadway in Richmond presentation of "The Book of Mormon" normally run $48.50-$128.50.
"The Book of Mormon" was created by "South Park" originators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, along with Robert Lopez.
"The Book of Mormon" is the winner of nine Tony Awards and the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.
Lottery winners will be randomly selected and contacted via email to process their payment; tickets will be available at Will Call for pickup one hour prior to showtime. The Altria Box Office is located at 6 N. Laurel St., 804-592-3368 or
www.altriatheater.com.
Top five weekend events: ChinaFest!, Dragstravaganza and Punk Flea Market
ChinaFest! at VMFA
Saturday
Immerse yourself in the rich arts and culture of China at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts as it celebrates the Lunar New Year. Make a paper plate dragon, design a nature scroll, and watch the Lion Dance and performances by Yu Dance Arts, as well as presentations by Richmond Moy Yat Kung Fu Academy. 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Free. (804) 340-1400 or
www.vmfa.museum
Classic Hollywood Love Songs
Saturday
Bring your sweetheart and set the mood for love this February with the Richmond Symphony at Dominion Energy Center for a romantic evening filled with timeless love songs from over a dozen of classic Hollywood flicks, including “Titanic,” “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and “Casablanca.” 8 p.m. 600 E. Grace St. $11-$85. (804) 788-1212 or
www.richmondsymphony.com
Stone Rare Beer Festival
Saturday
Raise a glass and drink to the unexpected at Stone Brewing Co.’s first Rare Beer Festival, offering an expansive array of some of the finest, hardest-to-find Stone beers for your sipping pleasure. 2-5 p.m. 4300 Williamsburg Ave. $45 entry includes 12 3-ounce tasters. (804) 489-5902 or
www.eventbrite.com
Punk Flea Market
Saturday and Sunday
Dive into a world of unique finds and oddities as the SouthEast Punk Flea Market touches down in Richmond, bringing everything from taxidermy to vintage clothing and collectibles. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. both days. Acca Shriners’ Center, 1712 Bellevue Ave. $5-$10 entry.
www.eventbrite.com
Dragstravaganza at Diversity Richmond
Saturday
Sashay away to Diversity Richmond for a family-friendly celebration of LGBTQ+ love, community and art, featuring drag performances, crafts, face painting, a photo booth and more, plus an all LGBTQ+ mini makers market to shop as you munch on Intergalactic Tacos. 2-5 p.m. 1407 Sherwood Ave. $10. (804) 622-4646 or
www.diversityrichmond.org
