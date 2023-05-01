Comedian Kevin Hart has added a show at Richmond's Altria Theater on his Reality Check tour on June 5.

Tickets start at $79.50 - $252.50.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m., more information on KevinHartNation.com. General public tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on KevinHartNation.com.

Tickets will also be available online at altriatheater.com, by phone at (800) 514-3849 via Etix, or in-person at the Altria Theater Box Office, located at 6 N. Laurel St.

Hart’s Reality Check tour was ranked the highest grossing comedy tour of 2022 on Billboard and Pollstar and he was awarded the People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022. Last year’s tour run included more than 80 shows, hitting cities such as Vancouver, Las Vegas, Montreal, Houston, Atlanta, Toronto, and San Francisco.