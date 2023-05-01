From staff reports
A1 Minute! May 1, 2023: Airport sets record; Richmond Forum schedule; Kava bar arrives
Comedian
Kevin Hart has added a show at Richmond's Altria Theater on his Reality Check tour on June 5.
Tickets start at $79.50 - $252.50.
Pre-sale tickets will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m., more information on
KevinHartNation.com. General public tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on KevinHartNation.com.
Tickets will also be available online at
altriatheater.com, by phone at (800) 514-3849 via Etix, or in-person at the Altria Theater Box Office, located at 6 N. Laurel St.
Hart’s Reality Check tour was ranked the highest grossing comedy tour of 2022 on Billboard and Pollstar and he was awarded the People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022. Last year’s tour run included more than 80 shows, hitting cities such as Vancouver, Las Vegas, Montreal, Houston, Atlanta, Toronto, and San Francisco.
PHOTOS: Something in the Water 2023
A crowd watches as Wale performs on the Lunar Stage at the Something in the Water festival in Virginia beach on Friday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Rapper and singer Doechii performs on the Solar Stage at the Something in the Water festival in Virginia beach on Friday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Colin Creev of Third Eye Blind sings back up vocals on the Lunar Stage at the Something in the Water festival in Virginia beach on Friday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Rapper Polo G performs on the Solar Stage at the Something in the Water festival in Virginia beach on Friday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Jazmine Sullivan
Jada Imani M
Third Eye Blind
Jada Imani M
Babyface Ray
Shaughn Cooper
Maren Morris
Shaughn Cooper
Arcade Fire
ITCHYEYEPHOTOS
Mumford & Sons
Sam Balaban
The Jonas Bros.
Shaughn Cooper
The Jonas Bros.
Shaughn Cooper
Pharrell Williams at Something in the Water.
Heather Cromartie