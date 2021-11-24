Locally produced opera debuts

The Richmond-based ensemble RVA Baroque and Firehouse Theatre are producing an original opera, “Julie, Monster: A Queer Baroque Opera,” which will debut on Dec. 3 and Dec. 5 at Firehouse Theatre. The opera also will be shown online on Dec. 4 and the weekend of Dec. 11-12.
Tickets are $30. Details and a video trailer are available at www.juliemonster.org.
The full-length opera dramatizes the story of Julie d’Aubigny, described as a swordswoman, opera star and sexual outlaw in Louis XIV’s France. The production features a cast of 19, including Jaylin Brown, a recent graduate of VCU’s opera program, in the role of Julie.
The opera was written and composed by the father-son team of Raphael and Niccolo Seligmann. The original score mixes baroque compositional techniques with contemporary styles, including rock, folk, and blues. The show is directed by PJ Freebourn.
For the live shows, vaccination and mask wearing are required.