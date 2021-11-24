Locally produced opera debuts

The Richmond-based ensemble RVA Baroque and Firehouse Theatre are producing an original opera, “Julie, Monster: A Queer Baroque Opera,” which will debut on Dec. 3 and Dec. 5 at Firehouse Theatre. The opera also will be shown online on Dec. 4 and the weekend of Dec. 11-12.

Tickets are $30. Details and a video trailer are available at www.juliemonster.org.

The full-length opera dramatizes the story of Julie d’Aubigny, described as a swordswoman, opera star and sexual outlaw in Louis XIV’s France. The production features a cast of 19, including Jaylin Brown, a recent graduate of VCU’s opera program, in the role of Julie.

The opera was written and composed by the father-son team of Raphael and Niccolo Seligmann. The original score mixes baroque compositional techniques with contemporary styles, including rock, folk, and blues. The show is directed by PJ Freebourn.