Lohmann: $1 million name on new Virginia Rep building keeps alive memory of an inspiring life

Life was never easy for Jessica Bogese.

Born two months prematurely and diagnosed with mild cerebral palsy, she dealt with physical challenges all of her life. Yet, she made her way in the world, forging a path with independence and resolve.

“I could never have done what she did,” said her mother, Susie Bogese. “She amazed me.”

Art was a major source of Jessie’s joy. In later years, she became an accomplished painter, expressing herself primarily through watercolors. She was left-handed because CP had permanently weakened the right side of her body.

Theater, too, brought her great delight, incongruously perhaps as she was typically so shy and quiet.

As a child, she was never happier than when she was performing on stage, in plays or dance recitals, and, as an adult, she never tired of watching others do the same.

“She was somebody else on stage,” said her mother, who recalled watching dance recitals and holding her breath when it came time for Jessie to perform and then marveling at how, despite her physical limitations, she danced beautifully because she could “make her body do whatever the routine was.

“You know, how they always say what you’re lacking you get in some other ways?” Bogese said. “She had a tremendous ability to memorize, so she became these characters she dressed up as” — whether it was Little Orphan Annie — wig and all — or Shirley Temple singing “Animal Crackers in My Soup” or a mere toy soldier.

Then there was the time, totally decked out in costume as the blue fairy from “Sleeping Beauty,” she went up to a neighbor and “recited the blue fairy’s speech verbatim,” her mother recalled with a laugh.

Jessie Bogese’s unexpected death in March 2021 at age 41 left holes in the hearts of anyone who knew her, most especially her mother, who did not want her daughter to be forgotten but also wished others knew that her daughter left more in the world than she arrived with. Jessie was an organ donor, which was more than something, but Susie struggled with the notion few people would ever know about her and what she accomplished.

And then earlier this fall, Bogese, who lives in Henrico County, read about Virginia Repertory Theatre acquiring Scottish Rite Temple on Richmond’s North Side as the new home for its Children’s Theatre (and eventually all its children’s programming), and a light bulb came on: What if the theater in the new place could bear her name?

“How wonderful would that be?” she thought.

She called Virginia Rep to inquire about naming opportunities, then talked to her children to see what they thought, as she wanted to establish “a beautiful memorial” to Jessie. Jessie’s sister, Ally Bogese Ashcraft, and her husband, Jay Ashcraft; and her brother, Mikey Bogese, were in agreement. And Susie said she knew Jessie’s father, Michael Bogese Jr., who died in 2018, “would be so happy.”

“A perfect fit,” Susie Bogese called it.

In a matter of a few weeks, it all came together: The family made arrangements to donate $1 million to Virginia Rep, and on Dec. 10 — what would have been Jessie Bogese’s 43rd birthday — the family gathered at the old Scottish Rite Temple, now the Virginia Repertory Center for Arts and Education, and with a champagne toast christened the 650-seat main theater as the Jessica M. Bogese Theatre.

“It was wonderful,” Bogese said.

Virginia Rep thinks it’s pretty great, too.

“The gift is amazing, of course, and it will have a tremendous impact for all of the kids and families that we serve,” said Emily Cole-Jones, Virginia Rep’s director of development. “But the thing that stands out to me and is really meaningful is that the Bogese family chose to honor the memory of their daughter and their sister in this way. They placed their trust in Virginia Rep, and it’s humbling and it’s an honor for us.”

The inaugural performances in the Jessica M. Bogese Theatre will be this weekend as “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” based on the poem by Clement Moore, takes the stage on Saturday and Sunday. You can find details at va-rep.org.

***

As Susie Bogese contemplated the theater naming, she recalled a happy memory from a childhood birthday party the family held for Jessie at Theatre IV’s Empire Theatre downtown. Theatre IV was one of the theater companies that later merged — Barksdale Theatre was the other — to form Virginia Rep.

“We had cake and all that, and she loved seeing actors,” Bogese said. “That birthday had so much meaning for her. She loved it.”

The recent announcement by Virginia Rep that it is bringing the national Disney Musicals in Schools program to Chesterfield County next year reinforced her decision about being involved with Virginia Rep, she said.

Jessie grew up in Prince George before moving to Cape Cod, Mass., to complete her high school education at Riverview School, an independent boarding school that serves students with complex language and learning challenges. She went on to study in the Threshold Program at Lesley University in Cambridge, Mass., a postsecondary program for young adults with diverse learning disabilities.

She lived and worked in Boston, which she loved, her mother said.

Susie Bogese said she “worried about pushing [Jessie] out into the world,” yet she was able to thrive in her work at a grocery store, in her art pursuits and in how many people she touched.

“My daughter did not want to be known for her disability,” Bogese said. “She was more than that. I don’t want anyone to think I’m putting her down because of it; I’m putting her up because of it.”

Though Jessie did not like a lot of attention and was not one to ever speak of her accomplishments, she could identify with people who had struggles, and her mother said she hopes naming a theater for her might inspire others to overcome their challenges by taking risks and pursuing their talents. Jessie’s name on the theater can serve that purpose, she said, as well as her paintings, which will be on display there as time goes on.

“Don’t keep people back from doing things,” Bogese said. “See what they can do.”

Theatre IV was founded in 1975 “with a mission to use theater in nontraditional ways,” and that has remained a common thread since the 2012 merger that created Virginia Rep, Jones said.

“It’s not just an art for art’s sake theater company,” she said. “It’s for the community’s sake.”

That approach includes inclusive programming — on stage and off — for all children, which Jones believes stood out to Bogese.

For our interview, Bogese wore a vivid pink sweater with leopards on it — that Jessie told her she liked a month before she died. Bogese wore it for her daughter’s funeral. She wanted me to see it.

Jessie had a “Mona Lisa-smile” and “an angelic quality, so pure and childlike,” her mother recalled. “She had a deep soul.” But she could also surprise you and out of the blue blurt something like, “I just got a Twitter account.”

Susie Bogese laughed at the memory. She’s glad now that others will know her daughter’s name and a little about her.

“It’s given me such peace to know we did something in her memory,” she said.

